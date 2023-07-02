F1 Austria, Hamilton’s difficulties

Difficult day for Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. The W14 “2.0” introduced in Monte-Carlo met with its first resounding rejection after a series of convincing grands prix, including the theoretically unfavorable one in Montreal. Even Austria didn’t meet the characteristics of the car, and confirmed it today by giving the Brackley team only ten points.

It is difficult to say whether the seventh and eighth places of Hamilton and George Russell are due more to the difficulties of Mercedes – in terms of set-up and as a car – or to the improvements of Ferrari and McLaren: more will be known at Silverstone, when the W14 will be further updated with a substantial development package.

Hamilton’s words

“Today I was slow: This is the one that didn’t go to the race. The car wasn’t running for some reason, and the day wasn’t the best. We didn’t expect to be so slow and our performance this weekend came as a surprise. We still don’t have an answer as to why, but this track has highlighted several areas for improvement that we need to focus on. We knew we didn’t have a strong rear end this weekend so we took a lot of the front wing off to keep the balance. In some corners, especially corner 10, I was having a really hard time sliding and I couldn’t help it. For this reason I struggled against the limits of the track. We added a bit of front wing at both stops and the car started to come back but it was still tough“.

Russell’s words

“Today was really challenging and our pace wasn’t what we expected. After yesterday, I was hoping to get something more out of this Grand Prix. We have the same car as Montmeló, where we flew, we need to understand what went wrong on our part. At the moment the car is not what we would like. It moves a lot and this weekend went a little worse than at other circuits; the pace, however, was substantially worse, so we have to understand what happened. Our performance clearly depends on the circuit. We were dispersed here, but we did well in Montreal and Barcelona. This bodes well for Silverstone, which is a circuit more similar to Barcelona“.