F1 Qualifying Austria, the Mercedes do not shine

So-so qualifications for the Mercedeswho takes the fifth row with Lewis Hamilton and even in 11th with George Russell. Since this morning, the two drivers have complained of a poor feeling with the car over the flying lap, something that evidently also emerged in the fight for pole: the former Williams is excluded from Q3 for the third time in the last six rounds, while the seven times world champion is ousted from the second row by a great Lando Norris, on a recently updated McLaren.

Updates that evidently made the difference, bringing Ferrari and McLaren (the developments were only present on Norris’ MCL60) just behind poleman Max Verstappen. Mercedes will instead develop at Silverstone, hoping to find performance not only in terms of race pace but also in one flying lap.

Hamilton’s words

“It’s not pole position, but I’ll try to work on it tomorrow. I think our race pace is around third place. The Red Bulls and Ferraris were fastest today. We were just focused on shooting as fast as possible. It was a difficult session: our car in general has never adapted to this circuit, and it showed again today. A really tough session, but it’s over now. Tomorrow we will try to do better in the Sprint Shootout and in the Sprint, then in the race we will start from fifth position and I hope to be able to do a good GP from there“.

Russell’s words

“We weren’t fast enough today. From the very first laps in FP1 we didn’t find the right feeling with the car. With the Sprint format, not many changes can be made, let’s see what we can do tomorrow. Tire degradation seemed quite negative from free practiceso it should be a two stop race. But we have to understand what is happening and why we are struggling so much in qualifying“.