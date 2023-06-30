Early qualifying depletes the day on Friday. The order of the starting grid now has very little meaning in a Formula 1 where fortunately the focus is all on the race, where the greater overtaking possibilities prevent the initial positions from being frozen. Thus there is an atmosphere of emptiness at the Red Bull Ring, without even having the race pace simulations available in view of a race where tire management will be the master. However, there is no shortage of food for thought at the end of the Styrian qualifying rounds, on all the apparent progress of Ferrari and McLaren and the recurring debate on track limits.

Red Bull, opponent wanted

Max Verstappen and the two Ferrari standard bearers give away a hard-fought qualifying, in which small gaps are distorted by the brevity of the Austrian track. It is nonetheless significant how, four months after Bahrain and on another track that is more restrictive for the rear axle, the power ratios over the flying lap between Red Bull and Ferrari remain similar. In Austria, both the SF-23 and the RB19 are fitted with the medium-load rear wing, with the Milton Keynes car also using the most loaded beam wing among the available options. Verstappen maintained a certain margin on his final lap, preferring to be sure not to overstep the limits of the track. On the other hand, Ferrari decided to increase the incidence of the front wing immediately before Q3, also to react to a track that had cooled down by 5°C in the last hour, but according to Leclerc, the adjustment was excessive.

Ferrari returns to be second force on the flying lap in Austria. However, it makes us think that, despite the approach of the various Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari on the tracks most favorable to them, there is no credible candidate to worry Red Bull in the long term. Between now and the end of the season there could also be a circumstance in which one of the three pursuers will be able to close the gap in a given Grand Prix, but at the moment there is no prospect for anyone to be able to stay close on every type of track. The various Mercedes and Aston Martins, which had been talked about very well in the last two outings, are again moving away from the top, at least on the flying lap. On the other hand, Ferrari is temporarily approaching, whose consistency so far has certainly not been its strong point.

Ferrari: encouraging qualifying with the specter of Barcelona

There is no lack of positivity in the Ferrari garage at the end of Friday’s qualifying. Even more than the reduced gaps at the finish line, the times in the third sector were surprising, where the Reds were second strength. Fast corners have always been an Achilles heel of the SF-23, but the drivers confirm this a general improvement in behavior thanks to the latest updates to the bottom and front wing. However, even in Barcelona after conquering the front row Carlos Sainz spoke of a positive change in the behavior of the updated car, only to be wrecked in the race. Caution therefore reigns supreme in the declarations of the Ferrari men in Austria, anxious to verify the apparent progress of the single-seater in the race.

Mercedes and Aston Martin distant

The Brackley stable remains excluded from Q3 with George Russell less comfortable with the car than Lewis Hamilton, fifth at the end of the day. As expected, the W14 lacked traction coming out of the hairpin bends of the second sector, where in fact the gaps were large, but the performances were not even exciting in the third sector, which instead goes better with the characteristics of the car. However, both Mercedes and Aston Martin remain optimistic ahead of the race, which will be decided by tire management. The first free practice sessions, held with 48°C on the asphalt, in fact saw Leclerc complaining after just twelve laps of the hard tires now gonewhile Albon had the same problem after only three laps on the softs.

McLaren, flashes of hope

Lights up on Friday afternoon in the McLaren house, with the excellent fourth time by Lando Norris on board the only MCL60 equipped with the bottom and bellies updates. It is difficult to establish how much the performance in qualifying benefited from the new package and how much from other variables, including the good tradition of the British team in interpreting the Austrian track. However, the fact that the car also defended itself outside the high-speed corners, the car’s main strength, and that it was able to manage the overheating of the tires throughout the lap bodes well. Like Ferrari, however, the big test will be the race, with tire management which has often been difficult for McLaren.

Unlimited penalties

The debate on the rules for managing the track limits is back on time, which led to numerous penalties in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, causing, among others, the exclusion of Sergio Perez from Q3. Verstappen explained how from the driver’s point of view it is never easy to control the positioning of the car, for reasons that go beyond mere visibility. In the case of the Red Bull Ring, the cars take on the last corner of the Red Bull Ring with overheated tires, with the unknown factor of compression which, if taken incorrectly, causes a sudden rebound of the car. There is no shortage of proposals, including the use of the white-red curb to delimit the limits, which it would offer to the pilots a tactile reference, better than the visually poor white line. Certainly, despite the persistent problems, the current situation still represents a step forward compared to the dangerous yellow curbs used in the past, which had reaped so many funds.