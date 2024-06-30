by SIMONE PELUSO

The die is cast. The strong friendship between the two was not enough to prevent contact between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, which officially marks the beginning of the rivalry on the track. The Englishman from McLaren was faster, he put pressure on the world champion and after an intense duel, at the limit and as they hadn’t seen each other for some time, the contact came which led to punctures for both and the retirement of McLaren #4 .

George Russell is the one enjoying all this, having brought Mercedes back to success after the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix, ahead of the other McLaren of Oscar Piastri and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard saving a very difficult weekend for the Prancing Horse with a podium finish.

F1 returns to the track again next week with the third consecutive event – ​​the 12th of the season – at Silverstone. British Grand Prix it will take place according to the traditional format, with three sessions of free practice, qualifying and race.