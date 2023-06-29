Alonso, Austria taboo to dispel

It certainly cannot be said that Austria is Fernando’s favorite circuit Alonso. At the Red Bull Ring, the Spaniard has never won or been on the podium: not his fault, given the absence of the GP in the years in which he was competitive for the title, but precisely for this reason Nando he would like to confirm himself in the top-3, which he has succeeded in six of the eight initial races. Without prejudice to the superiority of Red Bull, Alonso’s obstacles are called Mercedes and Ferrari, as he explained in the press conference of the Grand Prix.

Alonso’s words

“I don’t know what to expect in terms of performance, we’ll see tomorrow from free practice to understand how competitive we can be this weekend. We had very different performances between Barcelona and Montreal, with a very different feeling from the car. We hope you make the most of our package and are close to the podium. In Montreal the weekend was very short after the cancellation of FP1, and this too will be very short with only one free practice session, but we hope to try some things. I don’t know if our gap to Red Bull is closing, it will be necessary to wait for what will happen on different circuits. In Barcelona, ​​just two weeks before Canada, we were 1′ behind Verstappen. I think it was due to the track, in Canada it was instead a positive weekend and we hope to be able to get closer again“.

The challenge to Ferrari and Mercedes

“The challenge with Ferrari and Mercedes will be much more interesting for us: Red Bull is in a category of its own this season, it’s important for us to score points with both cars every weekend to try and keep up with them. Of course it’s still hard for us to believe we are protagonists in this battle, when we started the season in Bahrain we didn’t expect to be so high, and now we are enjoying every weekend“.

Qualifications, Alonso’s recipe

The two-times world champion finally provided his solution to the rain of impeding penalties encountered after the Montreal qualifying sessions: “In these shorter loops there are some options to improve the traffic and impediments issue. One is that of perform qualifying on the flying lapas was done in the past. For me that would be ideal because there would be only one car on the track and with full TV coverage for that lap. It would be nice for everyone and it would create a bit of tension in case of weather changes which would give pole position different names. Alternatively, the grid could be divided, as some formulas do in Monte-Carlo, it is a topic that will have to be addressed“.