TV times of Austrian GP to Red Bull Ringninth race of the 2023 Formula 1 season which runs on the home track of the Red Bull. On the weekend of Spielberg returns the formula of Sprint Racewith a qualifying session on Friday to establish the starting grid for the grand prix and a 100 km mini race on Saturday which assigns championship points for the Drivers and Constructors classifications. The starting grid of the Sprint Race is determined by Sprint Shootoutwhich takes place on Saturday mornings.

F1 Austria 2023 schedules Sky, Now and TV8

The Grand Prix at Austriascheduled for Sunday 2nd of July 2023on TV it is visible only in live on Sky and streamed on Now at 15.00, while on TV8 are scheduled defer of the Sprint Race and the race.

Friday 30 June 2023 (FREE TRIALS and QUALIFICATIONS)

13.30-14.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1)

17.00-18.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

Saturday 01 July 2023 (FREE PRACTICES and SPRINT RACE)

12.00: Sprint Shootout (live on Sky Sport F1)

16.30: Sprint Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 18.00 on TV8)

Sunday 02 July 2023 (RACE)

15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 20.00 on TV8)

The symbolic bull of Red Bull on the track of the Red Bull Ring in Austria

F1 GP Austria 2023 at the Red Bull Ring

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Red Bull Ringa long runway 4,318 meters which features a total of 10 curves. Of these, seven are right-handers, while two are left-handers. The race is played over a total distance of 71 rounds.

F1 Red Bull Ring circuit

The track is located in region of Styria and has hosted several editions of the Austrian Grand Prix over the years. Originally known as Österreichringwas renovated and modified in 1996 and later renamed A1-Ring. In 2011, Red Bull acquired the circuit and underwent further refurbishment works. Since then, the circuit has been known as Red Bull Ringwhich is also known for its picturesque setting, with the surrounding mountains and the alpine landscape that surrounds it.

The circuit is characterized by a mix of long straights And fast curves, which test the skills of the drivers and teams. Racing on the Red Bull Ring can be challenging for the drivers due to the strong accelerations and stress on the tyres.

In 2022 the Austrian GP was won by Ferrari with Leclerc

The overall track record was set by Valtteri Bottas on Mercedes-AMG during 2020 qualifying, setting a time of 1’02″939. However, the fastest time recorded during a race is 1’05″619 and was obtained from Carlos Sainzcurrently a Ferrari driver, in 2020 while driving for McLaren.

In 2022, the Ferrari won his last win in F1 with Leclerc and since then a difficult period has begun from which the Reds seem not to recover.

