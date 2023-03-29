Two drivers sanctioned in two GPs: first Esteban Ocon with Alpine in Bahrain and then Fernando Alonso with Aston Martin. Both settled on the starting grid outside their pitch and were penalized by the team of stewards.

Sacrosanct measures in enforcing written regulatory rules, but the coincidence of events made the staff of the International Federation reflect, who decided to widen the pitches that make up the Melbourne starting grid by about twenty centimeters.

Fernando Alonso in Saudi Arabia was out of position with the AMR23 which was moved to the left side of the actual position drawn on the asphalt: the Spaniard candidly admitted that he did not realize where he actually stopped and only after seeing the television images he understood how much his “verdona” was not aligned with the expected lines on the asphalt.

The FIA ​​has decided not to waste time and already in Australia it has taken steps to change the starting grid by expanding the single pitches: it will be curious to see if with this timely intervention the drivers will no longer incur a penalty.

It is fair to remember that the current single-seaters, increasingly gigantic in size, have aerodynamic and safety tools that limit the driver’s view of the wheels, so enlarging the starting point is a logical solution that can solve the problem.