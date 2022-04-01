For more than a quarter of a century Melbourne was the home of the Australian Grand Prix and on this journey it was the famous Albert Park street circuit that hosted the race.

Due to the very nature of the track that winds through the park, built every year using both public roads and parking lots, the layout has remained unchanged from Melbourne’s first inaugural race in 1996. The asphalt and curves are remained almost identical. As the cars evolved, the circuit was unable to do the same.

Until now

After years of feedback regarding the only possible line and very limited overtaking opportunities, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation has finally given the Albert Park track the makeover it deserved.

The track layout is now new and more conducive to overtaking, as is the road surface and the larger pit lane.

What has changed at Albert Park?

Curve 1

The first corner of Albert Park is a hot spot for accidents and the roadway has now been extended by 2.5 meters to the driver’s right. The basic idea is to reduce the funnel effect that forced the cars into a very narrow hole and thus allow the single-seaters to run more easily side by side.

Curve 3

A key point for overtaking, Turn 3 has been widened to the rider’s right by 4 meters and has also been re-profiled to increase positive camber. These changes should make more trajectories available and allow for more overtaking.

Curve 6

Turn 6, once an awkward turn to the right, has undergone a significant change in the restyling of the track layout. Now this curve has been widened by more than 7.5 meters to the right of the driver and this will allow the protagonists of Formula 1 to cross it with an increase in speed of about 70 km / h.

New layout of Melbourne’s Albert Park See also Vlahovic, Martial and even ... Juventus unleashed in the January transfer market Photo by: Australian Grand Prix Corporation

Curve 9/10

The old chicane of Turn 9/10 is gone. Now it is a very fast section of the circuit that will allow the riders to get to the table at the exit of turn 6, pass through turns 7 and 8, up to what was once known as turn 11/12 but today is turn 9. / 10. The approach speed to this complex should be higher than 330 Km / h with the pilots subjected to forces equal to 5.4G. The back straight will be used as the new DRS zone.

Curve 11

After the flat-out section that leads from Turn 6 to the exit of Turn 10, Turn 11 now represents a privileged overtaking opportunity. The curve has been widened three meters on the inside and re-profiled with positive camber to allow riders more trajectories when trying to overtake.

Curve 13

The penultimate corner has been widened in the inner area to make it more difficult for the drivers to defend their position.

Pitlane

The pitlane has been extended by two meters and the pitwall is now at the edge of the asphalt and no longer separated from the track by a strip of grass. Pending the approval of the FIA, the intention is to bring the speed limit in the pit lane from 60 to 80 km / h and this could open up more strategic interpretations.

Refurbishment of the asphalt

The entire track was also resurfaced. This work had to be done as the original asphalt has remained intact since it was first laid in 1995 ahead of the Melbourne GP the following year. Considering that these are public roads that are used for 51 weeks a year, the surface has seen a lot of traffic during its 27 years of existence.

Why has it changed?

A change to the Melbourne layout had been discussed for a long time. Drivers and team principals have often been critical of the track design as being antiquated in relation to ever faster cars. Melbourne has always been seen as a one-line circuit, short, bumpy braking zones that made it nearly impossible to overtake without a significant pace advantage.

In 2017, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation took a serious look at the changes to be made and that plan was no different from the one being made now. However, in the previous version, the old 11/12 curve complex provided for abrupt braking to facilitate overtaking.

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H Photo by: Sutton Images

In the end, however, that project was discarded because the AGCP did not see benefits such as to justify the closure of public roads in Melbourne for vehicular transit. However, the AGCP decided that the resurfacing of the entire track was necessary and since the daily traffic would be interrupted for a significant time, some parts of the circuit could also be redesigned.

Some Formula 1 drivers were heard to come up with a new plan, and a revised layout was agreed upon. Taking advantage of the stop to racing in Australia due to the pandemic, the works started at the beginning of 2021.

The first phase involved the widening of the pitlane by two meters, with the moving of the pit wall to the edge of the track, while phase 2 involved the general widening of the roadway and the re-spinning works to allow the new track design.

The third and final phase was the laying of the new asphalt which was completed at the beginning of this year.

Will the changes improve the races?

The changes that have been made to the Albert Park layout are specifically aimed at creating better overtaking opportunities.

While in turn 1 it is unlikely that these maneuvers will be witnessed, the road widening work should allow the drivers to be able to take advantage of more trajectories and get to set an overtaking in curve 3. This maneuver should be easier thanks to the 4 meters of additional width at the entry of corner 3 and the increase in positive camber which should offer more grip in the middle of the corner.

Technically, eliminating the old chicane from Turn 9/10 means there is one less potential overtaking zone. However this never produced a significant amount of overtaking, so it was sacrificed to help create what should be the key overtaking opportunity on the track, the new Turn 11.

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, precedes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

The cars will go flat from turn 6 to turn 9/10 – one left-right – and then they will have to face the braking of turn 11. This corner is wider and offers positive camber so as to guarantee more trajectories and more opportunities for the drivers. to invent an overtaking.

Furthermore, if the idea of ​​increasing the speed limit in the pit lane were to be confirmed, this decision could allow teams more strategic options due to the shorter time required to cross the pit lane.

In addition to hopes that the new layout will improve the show, there are also predictions that the lap will be 5 seconds faster than in the past.

Albert Park data

Length: 5,279 Km (reduced by 0.024 Km)

Curves: 14 (2 less)

Fastest lap: 1’24”125 (Michael Schumacher, 2004)

Number of F1 races run: 26 (1996 – 2019)

Capacity: around 140,000 spectators

Driver with the most wins: Michael Schumacher (4)

Most successful manufacturer: Ferrari (8)

Latest winner: Valtteri Bottas (2019)