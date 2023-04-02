Haas appeal: nothing done. The race stewards of the Australian Grand Prix have rejected the protest presented by the Haas team linked to the provisional classification of the third round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship which took place today in Melbourne.

The marshals’ decision came following the new evaluation of the procedure with which the last ranking was drawn up before the last restart, the one behind the Safety Car with which the 58th lap was completely completed, therefore the last of the grand prix .

The classification with which the classification was reconstructed after the second red flag was based on article 57.3 of the International Sporting Code. This point says that the restart order “must be drawn up according to the last point in which it was possible to establish the exact classification of all the single-seaters”.

The FIA, not being able to establish what it was after the numerous accidents of the second restart from the grid, took the last certain classification as a basis, ie that of the starting grid of the second restart of the race.

However, Haas maintained that it would have been possible to reconstruct the classification from the second line of the Safety Car, which is located at the exit of the so-called bos before the first corner: in fact, all the single-seaters passed through that line after the start. Had the standings been taken at that point, Nico Hulkenberg would have finished the race in seventh place ahead of Lando Norris.

Other riders also found themselves in a different position compared to the start. Following a hearing of the stewards, in which race steward Niels Wittich was also called, the latter explained that in terms of the time available to allow the race to continue, the most sensible point for determining the order The starting point was to resume the whole order of the previous grid, rather than solving it in a different way.

Both the F1 race director and the Haas team agreed that using GPS data to determine the order at Safety Car Line 2 could not be completely reliable. For this reason the marshals felt that, in the interest of restarting the grand prix as quickly as possible, it was better to use the starting grid as the order for the last restart.

The commissioners themselves, in the official document with which they rejected the Haas team’s protest, made it known that “This determination had to be made in the context of a timed race and therefore the decision of the Race Control and the Race Director had to be taken promptly; with the exercise of appropriate discretion and using the most appropriate information available to them at the time”.

What made the marshals lean towards this solution, i.e. the use of the restart order born from the previous grid, is also the fact that, using the second line of the Safety Car as a yardstick to compose a starting order, a precedent would have been created . This could have led the drivers to take greater risks at the start precisely to pass as far forward as possible on the second line of the Safety Car and this, evidently, put the marshals a lot of fear both for decision-making issues and, one supposes, for safety.

However, the Haas F1 team can console itself thanks to the excellent race signed by Nico Hulkenberg. The German finished the grand prix in seventh place after a weekend as a protagonist. Now the American team is in seventh position in the Constructors’ Championship at 7 points, just one less than Alpine, protagonist of a sensational harakiri right on the last restart from the grid of the Australian GP.