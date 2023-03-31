The double red flag in the morning and the rain that fell on Albert Park in the afternoon limited the action on the track. All this increases the variables in view of the race, whose main theme will be the fight for the last step of the podium. In fact, Red Bull still appears to be far from the optimal set-up, but the potential expressed is in any case such as to make reliability the only real opponent for the world champions. Ferrari still appears to be far from the top, but the drivers’ statements show greater awareness than a month ago on the road to take to develop the SF-23 and close the gap from Red Bull.

Melbourne Friday

Various drawbacks halved effective track time, limiting data collection and preparation for the Grand Prix. In some ways, a prelude to the future Formula 1 in Stefano Domenicali’s thoughts. Hardly anyone simulated race pace with a full tank of fuel in Melbourne and, although the race promises to be a single stop, FP3 will be the last chance to assess pace over the long distance. However, in the event of obvious gaps, any change to the set-up after the third free practice session will be a small gamble, given that there will no longer be a way to go back with the entry into force of parc ferme with qualifying. The rain that fell in the afternoon also washed away the tires deposited in the morning, effectively eliminating the evolution of the track and presenting the protagonists of the Circus with a circuit that on Saturday will again be green and quite slippery.

The fastest time of the day belongs to Max Verstappen on the soft tyre, although in FP2 Alonso was slightly slower on the medium compound. However, both Red Bulls were hampered by traffic in their flying laps and even in Australia it seems unlikely that anyone will worry the leaders in the standings. Nonetheless, as happened in the first two Grands Prix, Red Bull has not presented itself in the best of its form since the first minutesdemonstrating that it needs some test sessions to reach the optimal balance.

Verstappen and Perez shot with two different aerodynamic configurations, but neither of them are satisfied with the balance yet. The Dutchman opted for the more heavily loaded layout, with the rear wing of Jeddah and the beam-wing of Bahrain joined to the old front wing. The Mexican, on the other hand, rode with the updated flaps of the front wing, the aileron of the Sakhir and the low-download beam-wing. It is difficult to establish whether the two configurations were tested at the behest of the team or whether instead it was the riders who wanted to experiment with different roads in search of an advantage over their teammate, who is currently the only real rival. It is interesting, however, to note how Red Bull does not limit itself to changing the rear wing or beam-wing individually, but replaces them together, demonstrating a rear end treated as a single block.

Gods have also emerged at Red Bull Rear braking problems, which caused several longs in turn one. Rear braking force is the result of three contributions: hydraulics, hybrid regenerative braking and engine braking. The suspicion is of a non-optimal balance of the three forces, instilling new suspicions about a problematic gearbox, which creates too much trouble when synchronizing and downshifting when braking.

Aston Martin still comfortable

The second force of this beginning of the World Championship is presented at Albert Park in a different configuration compared to the last appointment. The rear wing is the same low downforce wing seen in Jeddah, while on the front the high downforce flaps used in Bahrain return, suggesting an aerodynamic balance more shifted towards the front to protect the front tires. Not enough is said about Aston Martin as the AMR23 is not only a car with excellent potential, but also manages to express it with great ease. A constant of the first three Fridays of the season was the satisfaction of the drivers right from the end of the day of practice, demonstrating an excellent methodology for simulation and preparation of the factory set-up. Aston Martin will contend for the podium with Ferrari and Mercedes, with the balance of power still to be defined. Alpine demonstrates that it can still aspire to the role of fifth force, while both Haas and McLaren feel in a position to aspire to the points.

Ferrari finds the first answers

The Scuderia from Maranello confirms the single pylon rear wing for greater load, while the modified underbody already tested in Jeddah is being reviewed. Ferrari continues its work of exploration of the SF-23 and experiments with various set-ups, however to a much less marked extent than in Saudi Arabia. In fact, listening to the words of the riders, the impression is that the Prancing Horse has not yet found solutions, but at least some answers as to why the Rossa lacks competitiveness at the moment. On the one hand, Ferrari has realized that it has set itself some too conservative design goals, expecting that hardly anyone would be able to recover and overcome the load lost with the modifications to the fund imposed by the Federation, however being contradicted by the track data. On the other hand, SF-23 itself struggles to express its potential due to an operating window that is too narrow. In the passage from qualifying to the race, the change of pace, the wear, the overheating of the tires and the load transfers accentuated by the full tank of fuel delineate conditions in which the Rossa does not perform at its best. So Leclerc at the press conference: “Where we need to focus is on the race, where our car is extremely nervous. When all conditions are right, we manage to squeeze performance out of our package. However, when conditions change a bit with a heavier car, that’s where you see the limits of the car, that’s where we struggle”. Added to this is an SF-23 with difficulty getting the tires up to temperature, as also highlighted in the last analysis by Federico Albano, whose data highlight a Red that starts working in the second part of the lap. While still lacking solutions, go from “we have to understand” to the “we are understanding” it is undoubtedly positive for Ferrari. It’s hard to hope for a global comeback, but understanding the mistakes made is essential in order not to repeat them both in the development of the season and in the setting up of the 2024 project, which sees the light in these weeks.

Australian updates

Despite the distance from home, there was no shortage of updates for some teams in Australia. Red Bull it brought a new front wing and an important modification to the rear brake ducts, with repercussions on aerodynamics and tire management. Very important news on the underbody at McLaren and above all Alpha Tauriwith a completely new Venturi channel, while there are also small updates for William, Alfa Romeo and Alpine. Just the French team has announced a discreet development package for Baku, which accompanies those already expected from McLaren, Aston Martin and Mercedes. Alpine is in no man’s land right now, but Szafnauer admitted that if the team had more courage in Jeddah, they could have increased the pace to try to get close to Ferrari.