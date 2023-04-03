Westacott spoke to the media on Monday morning in Melbourne following his final race at the wheel of the promoting body’s Australian GP.

Not surprisingly, the two main topics were the two safety issues that occurred yesterday: a fan injured by debris in the crowd and the untimely invasion of the track at the end of the race.

One fan was struck by carbon fiber debris from Kevin Magnussen’s car when the Dane hit the wall in the closing stages of Sunday’s race.

His arm was severed by the debris which reportedly flew 20 meters through the air before going over the fence and tearing apart the supporter’s arm. However, the fan sustained no serious injuries.

“Coincidentally one of our engineers was there who saw this happen and according to reports it appears that the carbon fiber debris from the wheel hub flew about 20 meters in the air, lifted off, landed and tore off a gentleman’s arm,” Westacott explained.

“Our staff were aware of the incident. It seems to have been an isolated case, because these fences do not necessarily go 20 meters high”.

“The barriers have a constant height around the world. We are in compliance with the FIA ​​rules, but as with everything in motorsport, there are debriefings at the end of the event to see what can be done to improve.”

“I hope the boy is well. He reminds us that safety is paramount when it comes to Formula 1.”

Fans invade the circuit as marshals load the car of Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, onto a truck Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Westacott also spoke of the invasion which saw the AGPC summoned by FIA stewards and then found to be in breach of F1 rules.

“As fans will know, there is a part of the Grand Prix where there is controlled – and I stress the word controlled – access to the circuit after the race,” he said.

“We see it in Monza, we see it here and in many other events around the world.”

“Unfortunately, a couple of hundred meters after the finish line, a couple of hundred meters before turn 1, there was an uncontrolled entry of people and patrons on the edges of the grass and a couple of people ended up on the ‘asphalt”.

“Me, my director general of operations and others met the FIA ​​and the stewards yesterday evening. The stewards will rightly conduct an investigation into the causes of what happened.”

“We work every year to allow fans access to the track after the race after the cars have passed. This was clearly a violation of what is a very robust protocol, a protocol that has been developed and improved every year. A protocol which is applied in conjunction with Motorsport Australia officials, safety officials and Victoria Police, and which is not only applied on the drawing board, but is also simulated on the track to test how it works.”

“Something went wrong and the investigation has already begun.”

Westacott added that he hopes the outcome of the investigation is not an outright ban on fans entering the circuit after the race.

“I hope there isn’t a ban and I don’t think there is a need for a ban,” he said. “But it’s clear that there are primary, secondary and tertiary lines of protection, which are the physical infrastructure. Then there are the individuals who can take care of these areas.”

“I think with the combination of infrastructure and changed and revised plans, which we always have to do, next year it can happen and it can happen appropriately. But it is clear that what has happened is not a good situation.”