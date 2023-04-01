Australian GP 2023, the results of FP3

pos. number Pilot Stable Time Secondments Turns 1 1 max Verstappen Red Bull 1:17,565 24 2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:17,727 +0.162 s 26 3 31 Esteban Or with Alpine 1:17,938 +0.373 s 23 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:17,955 +0.390 s 23 5 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:18.094 +0.529 s 23 6 11 Sergius Perez Red Bull 1:18.123 +0.558 s 18 7 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:18,127 +0.562 s 29 8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:18,138 +0.573 s 25 9 18 spears Stroll Aston Martin 1:18.198 +0.633 s 22 10 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:18,330 +0.765 s 20 11 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:18,410 +0.845 s 24 12 23 Alexander Albon Williams 1:18,553 +0.988 s 21 13 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:18,691 +1.126 s 28 14 81 Oscars Plates McLaren 1:18,713 +1.148 s 21 15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:18,809 +1.244 s 24 16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1:18,901 +1.336 s 22 17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:18,947 +1.382 s 20 18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:19.056 +1.491 s 26 19 21 Nick DeVries Alpha Tauri 1:19.092 +1.527 s 23 20 4 Landau Norris McLaren 1:19,146 +1.581 s 12

The synthesis of PL3

Session of course a lot excited after PL2 marked by rain. The pilots alternated the race simulation with the Qualifying simulation. Max Verstappen tackled it with the medium tyre, while the Ferraris and Aston Martins tried the soft compound. Max Verstappen was the fastest with almost two tenths of a margin over Fernando Alonso, while the Ferraris used a set of medium tires in the final stages, not setting representative times.

Nightmare session for Sergio Perezwho first lost 20 minutes due to hydraulic problems, then didn’t have an ideal balance and didn’t go beyond the sixth fastest time with a session marked by series errors under braking.

What to expect from the Qualification

It will truly be one Unpredictable qualification and on the edge of the thousandths given that Red Bull does not seem to have a great advantage like in Bahrain or Saudi Arabia. Ferrari can dream, it didn’t reveal its potential at the end of the session and it can go up to the level of engine mapping. Red Bull, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes, these seem to be the balance of power between the top teams over the flying lap, while Alonso was the best in race pace.

The program

F1 will be back on track at 7am with Qualifying. The race will also start at that time on Sunday morning on a weekend in which F1 and MotoGP share the scene. In fact, the World Championship is taking place in Argentina on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. Today the Sprint will start at 20:00 (it will be broadcast live on TV8), while the Race on Sunday evening will start at 19:00.