[F1] – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the text report of the third free practice session of Australian Grand Prixthird act of the 2023 F1 championship.

60 minutes to prepare Qualifying and Race

The rain that fell yesterday in FP2 forces teams and drivers to condense the work of two free practice sessions into one. It will be interesting to see how the various teams manage the time available.

Session in progress

04.06 – Green lightLeclerc and Sainz continue to work with the soft rubber on the long run.

04.04 – The debris was very dangerous on the trajectory before the very fast Turn-9. The best long run before the stoppage was that of Fernando Alonso, who had no graining, times also confirmed by Stroll.

04.03 – Red flag to remove debris on the track.

04.02 – Work again on the rear in the box on Perez’s Red Bull. Leclerc and Alonso are shooting at 22 and a half with the soft, the AMR23 is the one with the least graining at the moment.

04.00 – The top-10 at mid-session:

1. Sainz

2. Alonso

3. Gasly

4. Leclerc

5. Ocon

6. Verstappen

7. Albon

8. Stroll

9. Hamilton

10. Sargeant

03.58 – Perez returns to the pits without having a timed time.

03.57 – Alonso also races, but with a soft tyre.

03.56 – Verstappen is busy on the long run and has some graining on the front left.

03.54 – Gasly rises to third position, four tenths from Sainz.

03.53 – Still traffic problems for Perez after Turn 10, the Mexican has to lift his foot. He was three tenths behind Sainz at T2, not bad for a first lap.

03.52 – Russell via radio signals to check the ground clearance because he feels he is touching the asphalt excessively. The Mercedes at the moment are very far from Ferrari and Aston Martin, Ocon did well and moved into fourth position, but half a second behind Sainz. Perez took to the track with soft rubber.

03.50 – Perez got into the cockpit and is ready to take to the track 20 minutes late.

03.48 – This is the top 10:

1. Sainz

2. Alonso

3. Leclerc

4. Verstappen

5. Stroll

6. Norris

7. Hamilton

8. Ocon

9. Gasly

10. Russell

03.46 – Spanish brace now: Sainz drops to 1’18″127, according to Alonso at 202 thousandths. Verstappen always returns to the track with the medium tyre.

03.45 – Leclerc cuts his time by 40 thousandths, now the new reference for the day is 1’18″691. Instead, work on Perez’s RB19 continues, with hydraulic problems judging by where the work of the mechanics is concentrated.

03.43 – Impressive, for now Ferrari and Aston Martin are very close with the soft tire (in two tenths there are Leclerc, Stroll, Alonso and Sainz), the intruder is Verstappen second with the average ten thousandths behind Leclerc.

03.41 – Go to the command Leclerc in 1’18″731. Alonso is now launching with soft rubber.

03.38 – Verstappen signs the best time of the weekend with the medium tire in 1’18″741, moves in front of the Ferraris. The bonnet is open instead in Perez’s box who is wasting precious time.

03.36 – Medium rubber for Verstappen who runs in 19 “6, Sainz does better in 1’19″061 with the soft and Leclerc second at four tenths.

03.34 – After two warm-up laps the Ferrari drivers set off.

03.32 – Sainz launches with soft tires.

03.30 – Green light at the end of the pit lane, the third free practice session of the Australian Grand Prix starts.

03.25 – 23°C the asphalt temperature, 15°C that of the air.

03.20 – It shouldn’t rain again over the weekend.

03.15 – We begin our chronicle with the analysis of Red Bull’s new front wing with which the RB19 further tries to combat understeer.