GP Australia 2023, the results of FP2

pos Pilot Team Times and tyres Secondments Giiri 1 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:18.887 (M) 13 2 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:19,332 +0.445s 10 3 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:19,502 +0.615s 12 4 George Russell MERCEDES 1:19,672 +0.785s 20 5 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:19,695 +0.808s 12 6 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 1:19,725 +0.838s 12 7 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:20.083 +1.196s 15 8 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:20,176 +1.289s 20 9 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 1:20.194 +1.307s 19 10 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT 1:20.206 +1.319s 12 11 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 1:20,220 +1.333s 18 12 Valtteri Bottas ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:20,312 +1.425s 22 13 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:20,323 +1.436s 17 14 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:20,380 +1.493s 24 15 Zhou Guanyu ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:20,470 +1.583s 22 16 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:20,579 +1.692s 15 17 Nyck DeVries ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 1:20,600 +1.713s 8 18 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:21,182 +2.295s 18 19 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:21,266 +2.379s 18

The synthesis of PL2

A decidedly interlocutory turn for this first Italian morning on the Albert Park circuit. In Melbourne, in fact, during FP2, heavy rain fell on the semi-permanent circuit of the Australian city which essentially froze the timed times after the first half of the session. Fernando Alonso took the lead with the Aston Martin, proving how the new AMR23 now adapts quite well to any type of track. Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari popped up behind him, four tenths away, while the top-3 was completed by Max Verstappen. It is interesting to note how many teams have chosen to send their riders onto the track also in the second half of the session, with the track being wet and the intermediate tires mounted on the single-seaters. A choice evidently made to collect potentially useful data on the wet track.

The first verdicts

It’s hard to say who emerges as ‘winner’ from such a particular session, but Aston Martin certainly continues to find reasons to smile, week after week. Red Bull obviously remains the main favorite of the weekend, while for Ferrari and Mercedes it will be essential to arrive sufficiently prepared in qualifying to try to play the role of third force again, in the hope of shortening the gap from the first two teams at least a little.

The program

There F1 will be back on track tomorrow morning at 03.30 for the third free practice session. After that the appointment is at 07:00 with the Qualifications. The race will also start at that time on Sunday morning on a weekend in which F1 and MotoGP share the scene. In fact, the World Championship is taking place in Argentina on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. Tomorrow the Sprint will start at 20:00 (it will be broadcast live on TV8), while the Race on Sunday evening will start at 19:00. A weekend therefore full of events, which you can follow with our insights always on FormulaPassion.it