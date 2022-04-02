The F1 returns to make a stop in Australia in Melbourne on the circuit ofAlbert Park which has been deeply renovated to offer more spectacular and exciting races. The slow chicane between Curves-9 and 10, in fact, has been made very fast and from ‘full’ to allow the drivers to more easily chase the cars in front of them in order to attack in Curve-13, detached at 90 ° which was widened at the entrance and which is preceded by the third DRS zone in which the pilots will be able to operate the movable aileron. The other two are on the starting straight and on the extension leading to the braking of Curva-3, one of the historically most propitious points to look for the attack.

The simulations predict that lap times will be lowered by five seconds also because the section of Curva-6 has also been made faster. It is therefore impossible to unbalance on any favorite teams in Australia, even if the Ferrari F1-75 he should certainly be at ease in the tortuous sections and in the changes of direction such as the sequences of Curve 3-4-5 and the final 14-15-16.

The event will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sport F1, TV8 will guarantee the deferred broadcast of the Qualifying and the Grand Prix while on FormulaPassion.it as always you will find the direct written of all the sessions. Due to the solar time expected in Australia on Sunday 3 April, the times are a bit more accommodating for the European public. PL2 and Qualifying will start at 08:00, Sunday at 07:00 the start of the Grand Prix. Below all details of television programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor relating to the Australian F1 Grand Prix.

Australian Grand Prix 2022, program and TV schedules

Friday 8 April

05:00 Free Practice 1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

08:00 Free Practice 2 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 9 April

05:00 Free Practice 3 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

08:00 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Sunday 10th April

07:00 Race (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Times on TV8

Qualifying will be delayed on Saturday 9 April at 3.30 pm

Race on Sunday 10 April delayed at 3.15 pm

Albert Park circuit

Length: 5,303 km

Curves: 16 (10 to the right and 6 to the left)

DRS zones: 3

Race distance: 58 laps

