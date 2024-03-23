by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, ups and downs in Melbourne

Considering how free practice went and also the first two parts of qualifying, it was expected that Ferrari could aim for pole position in the Australian Grand Prix. Instead, it was “only” the front row, thanks to a masterful performance by Carlos Sainz, who was second despite him being debilitated due to the recent appendicitis operation. Disappointing Charles Leclercwho messed with the SF-24 at the decisive moment, even returning to the pits at the end of the last one time attacks.

The Monegasque's fifth place did not worry Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseurwho defended Leclerc and praised Sainz's second place.

Vasseur's words

“The goal is always pole, we have the pace“, this is the comment to Sky Sports F1. “It's true that in free practice it went well, as well as in Q1 and Q2, and then something happened in Q3, when everything was more important, but we can't point the finger at the pilots“.

Vasseur looks at the positive aspects of Saturday in Melbourne: “First of all I think of Carlos who did this incredible recovery compared to two weeks ago, and we can be optimistic for tomorrow on the long run. However, I believe that there is still a gap in terms of performance, we need to be clear and honest with ourselves. We are still a little behind, and if we want to catch up to Red Bull we have to push a little too hard“.