Free practice is only of interest to the engineers, but red flags only make the caciaroni happy. The only positive note of the Australian Grand Prix is ​​that the bleak finale could curb the spectacular drift announced by Formula 1. A dynamic that obscures what Red Bull’s redemption should have been, one year after the difficult 2022 edition , and the excellent performance of Pierre Gasly and the Alpine. Instead, the attention is all, again, for the race direction.

The balance between competition and show

A Formula 1 is healthy when there is a perfect balance between its three aspects: sporting competition, engineering competition and entertainment. As soon as one begins to prevail over the others, the Circus ecosystem goes into crisis. Generally speaking, the red flag restart from a standing start, when actually necessary, is a positive tool from the point of view of the show compared to the flying start behind the Safety Car. The possibility of changing tires during the suspension should be reviewed, which in Australia penalized again those who had risked, stopping during the two previous Safety Cars, above all Russell, Ocon and Sainz. Otherwise though, it’s a better procedure than losing dozens of laps behind the safety car. The matter changes when we enter the specific case of the last ten laps. If you want to use the red flag to restart the race before the checkered flag, say it openly without using the alibi of the track being invaded by too much debris. However, the sprint from a standstill at that point is at a high risk of chaos, because, contrary to the initial start, the mantra according to which the race cannot be won at the first corner is lost. Twenty or a little less drivers who face the first braking as the last chance to gain positions, moreover with tires not warmed up properly, being the preparation lap done behind the Safety Car. The first to be jeopardized is the safety of those who run, which in the declarations is instead flaunted as the absolute priority, also altering the entire verdict matured in three days of the Grand Prix. In Australia, Alpine’s double points finish vanished and, if the classification of the previous lap hadn’t been restored, Alonso’s podium and Perez’s comeback would also have vanished. In the month off FIA and Formula 1 will discuss the dual qualification format on weekends with spint races. However, perhaps it would be better to take advantage of the break to review some existing procedures and above all to discuss the delicate balance between competition and entertainment.

Compact group

The Australian Grand Prix has been the one that has so far presented the smallest gaps of the year. In the 44 consecutive green flag laps, also taking into account the 3 seconds lost by Verstappen with the spin, Hamilton and Alonso were just 3 tenths per lap slower of the tread. The pursuers in the mid-field were also closing in, with Norris’ McLaren and Hulkenberg’s Haas respectively 7 and 8 tenths slower than Red Bull. Be careful though to do illusions about the regrouping of the group, because with the asphalt at 30-35°C, the temperature was high enough not to create graining, but not such as to generate excessive thermal degradation in the tyres. All the riders therefore maintained a conservative pace to limit the wear of the tire material, called upon to complete fifty laps, and this time Verstappen was not even spurred on by his teammate, although it is known how unwilling the world champion is to lift the foot.

At the start the track temperature was 35°C, 13 more than in qualifying. However, Mercedes was not affected by the change in conditions, with the impression that Hamilton had enough to defend himself from Alonso until the end. However, it must be remembered that both were shooting with high times to manage wear. With the heat, however, Ferrari came back to life, finally competitive even with the harder compounds suffered so much in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. After closing the gap to Mercedes and the Aston Martin in front of him, Sainz began to lose performance in the final stages as times began to drop. The suspicion is that the SF-23 has started to go beyond the well-known too narrow operating window, feeling the effects of both the turbulent wake of those preceding it and the drop in asphalt temperatures in the final stages, from 35 to 29°C, with a Ferrari who instead prefers the heat.

Before the fratricidal accident at the restart, Alpine he was having his best race since the advent of ground effect regulations. Gasly was consistently within DRS range of Carlos Sainz, contrary to Lance Stroll in an Aston Martin forced to give way. Esteban Ocon was penalized by the tire change made before the initial red flag and, once he got rid of the center group, his tires had been too heavily loaded in overtaking to be able to evaluate his pace on a clear track. However, it is an Alpine that is clearly improving, mainly on the set-up front since the updates after the tests have been minimal. Good race also from McLaren, eighth with Norris before the second red flag, who wins precious points waiting for the technical revolution announced for Baku. Even without the frantic finale, she would still have scored for the second consecutive time too Haasin the top 10 on two highly aerodynamic efficiency tracks, which in 2022 were the Achilles heel of the Italian-American team.

The world upside down

It seems like an era has passed since Ferrari dominated the Australian Grand Prix with Leclerc, while Red Bull struggled to the rear and retired for the second time in three races with Verstappen. A year later, however, it was the world champion who won alone, while the Cavallino sank amidst electronic failures, driving errors and an underperforming car. In the last year, Red Bull has sorted out the management problems of the newborn Powertrain division, unlocked the potential of the RB18 with a slimming cure that has rebalanced the balance of the car and has taken another step forward with the 2023 project. descending with the heights from the ground and sealing the bottom very well. Even Ferrari for its part would seem to have remedied the fragility of its heat engines, but proper development of the 2022 car was lacking and the car jump 2023.

Formula 1 now enters its month off, where each team will have their own holiday homework to work on. For Red Bull the most important development would be solve gearbox reliability problems and adjust the downshifting when braking. Aston Martin needs more aerodynamic efficiency to find straight-line speed, while Ferrari will need to find performance and widen the SF-23’s narrow operating window. The biggest pressure falls however on Mercedescalled to complete the new aerodynamic concept of the W14 as soon as possible, to hope to be able to witness a fight at the top with Red Bull and that the World Championship is not already over.