F1 Australia, the results of the Qualifying

1st row 1. Max Verstappen

Red Bull 2. Carlos Sainz

Ferrari 2nd row 3. Sergio Perez

Red Bull 4. Lando Norris

McLaren 3rd row 5. Charles Leclerc

Ferrari 6. Oscar Piastri

McLaren 4th row 7. George Russell

Mercedes 8. Yuki Tsunoda

RB 5th row 9. Lance Stroll

Aston Martin 10. Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin 6th row 11. Lewis Hamilton 1:16.960

Mercedes 12. Alex Albon 1:17.167

Williams 7th row 13. Valtteri Bottas 1:17.340

Kick Sauber 14. Kevin Magnussen 1:17.427

Haas 8th row 15. Esteban Ocon 1:17.697

Alpine 16. Nico Hülkenberg 1:17.976

Haas 9th row 17. Pierre Gasly 1:17.982

Alpine 18. Daniel Ricciardo 1:18.085

RB 10th row 19. Guanyu Zhou 1:18.188

Kick Sauber NB: Logan Sargeant did not start as Williams had no chassis available following Alex Albon's accident in FP1.

F1 Australia, the Qualifying report

When it matters most, Max Verstappen is always there. It is the characteristic of champions, who emerge in times of need and land the shot that stuns the competition: the Dutchman succeeded in qualifying in Melbourne, snatching the fourth consecutive pole position (also considering 2023) and the third in three GPs of this season.

Alongside Verstappen (1:15.915) a great Carlos Sainz, still debilitated following the appendicitis operation which made him miss the appointment in Jeddah.

Lewis Hamilton sensationally eliminated from Q3, excluded by a Yuki Tsunoda who was still applauded on Saturday. The seven-time world champion lost precious time at the penultimate corner and was beaten by 59 thousandths in favor of his teammate George Russell: only in 2009 had he done worse.

The program

Formula 1 will return to the track tomorrow morning. The alarm clock, as always for the Melbourne races, will have to be set very early: the race will in fact start at 5 in the morning.