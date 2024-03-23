by VALERIO BARRETTA
F1 Australia, the results of the Qualifying
|1st row
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|2nd row
|3. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|4. Lando Norris
McLaren
|3rd row
|5. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|6. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|4th row
|7. George Russell
Mercedes
|8. Yuki Tsunoda
RB
|5th row
|9. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|10. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|6th row
|11. Lewis Hamilton 1:16.960
Mercedes
|12. Alex Albon 1:17.167
Williams
|7th row
|13. Valtteri Bottas 1:17.340
Kick Sauber
|14. Kevin Magnussen 1:17.427
Haas
|8th row
|15. Esteban Ocon 1:17.697
Alpine
|16. Nico Hülkenberg 1:17.976
Haas
|9th row
|17. Pierre Gasly 1:17.982
Alpine
|18. Daniel Ricciardo 1:18.085
RB
|10th row
|19. Guanyu Zhou 1:18.188
Kick Sauber
F1 Australia, the Qualifying report
When it matters most, Max Verstappen is always there. It is the characteristic of champions, who emerge in times of need and land the shot that stuns the competition: the Dutchman succeeded in qualifying in Melbourne, snatching the fourth consecutive pole position (also considering 2023) and the third in three GPs of this season.
Alongside Verstappen (1:15.915) a great Carlos Sainz, still debilitated following the appendicitis operation which made him miss the appointment in Jeddah.
Lewis Hamilton sensationally eliminated from Q3, excluded by a Yuki Tsunoda who was still applauded on Saturday. The seven-time world champion lost precious time at the penultimate corner and was beaten by 59 thousandths in favor of his teammate George Russell: only in 2009 had he done worse.
(piece being updated)
F1 Australia, live coverage of Qualifying
You can relive the emotions of the Melbourne Qualifying with our live coverage.
The program
Formula 1 will return to the track tomorrow morning. The alarm clock, as always for the Melbourne races, will have to be set very early: the race will in fact start at 5 in the morning.
#Australia #Qualifying #Max #pole #position #Sainz #2nd #Leclerc #5th
Leave a Reply