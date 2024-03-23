Max Verstappen he conquered the pole position of the Australian GPthird race of 2024 F1 World Championshipshattering the track record ofAlbert Park with a time of 1'15″915. The Red Bull driver was the only one to break the 1'16” mark. Despite the Ferrari set the best times in free practice and also in Q1 and Q2, Verstappen dominated Q3 with two exceptional times, unattainable for other competitors. At the end the Maranello team had to settle for second place with Carlos Sainz returning and have to deal with the disappointment of Charles Leclercwho finished in fifth position but then gained fourth place due to the penalty imposed on Sergio Perezinitially third.

Qualifying results F1 Australia 2024 pole position STARTING GRID

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 1:15.915 2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:16.185 3 4 Lando Norris Mclaren Mercedes 1:16.315 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.435 5 81 Oscar Piastri Mclaren Mercedes 1:16.572 6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 1:16.805

(penalized) 7 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:16.724 8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Rb Honda RBPT 1:16.788 9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:17.072 10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:17.552 11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.960 12 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1:17.167 13 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:17.340 14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:17.427 15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:17.697 16 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1:17.976 17 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:17.982 18 3 Daniel Ricciardo Rb Honda RBPT 1:18.085 19 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:18.188 The F1 starting grid after qualifying for the 2024 Australian GP

Australia Formula 1 pole position qualifying

The unbeatenness of Max Verstappen (Red Bull) at this start of the championship was certified by third consecutive pole position, which is the fourth if we also consider the last race of 2023 (Abu Dhabi). For the Dutch driver this was the thirty-fifth pole of his career, the second in a row in Melbourne.

Verstappen took his third consecutive pole in 2024 on the Melbourne track

Until Q3 the Red Bull world champion did not lead any session and was second three times in free practice (once behind Norris and twice behind Leclerc), third in Q1 and second again in Q2, but when the decisive moment arrived he put together two fast laps that knocked out the competition, the last one even under the 1'16” barrier.

Carlos Sainz returning after his failure in Saudi Arabia starts in second position

Next to the Red Bull driver he leaves Carlos Sainz (Ferrari, 1'16″185) while they are in the second row Lando Norris (McLaren, 1'16″315) and the other Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (1'16″435), after the author of the third best time, Sergio Perez (Red Bull, 1'16″274), received a three-place penalty for obstructing Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) in Q1.

F1 2023 AUSTRALIA GP TIMES SKY, NOW and TV8

Sunday 24 March 2024 (RACE)

05.00: Race (live on Sky, Now and postponed to 2.00 pm on TV8)

Qualifying times for the 2024 F1 Australian GP

