Max Verstappen he conquered the pole position of the Australian GPthird race of 2024 F1 World Championshipshattering the track record ofAlbert Park with a time of 1'15″915. The Red Bull driver was the only one to break the 1'16” mark. Despite the Ferrari set the best times in free practice and also in Q1 and Q2, Verstappen dominated Q3 with two exceptional times, unattainable for other competitors. At the end the Maranello team had to settle for second place with Carlos Sainz returning and have to deal with the disappointment of Charles Leclercwho finished in fifth position but then gained fourth place due to the penalty imposed on Sergio Perezinitially third.
Qualifying results F1 Australia 2024 pole position STARTING GRID
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:15.915
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:16.185
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|Mclaren Mercedes
|1:16.315
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:16.435
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|Mclaren Mercedes
|1:16.572
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:16.805
(penalized)
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:16.724
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Rb Honda RBPT
|1:16.788
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:17.072
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:17.552
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:16.960
|12
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|1:17.167
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:17.340
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1:17.427
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1:17.697
|16
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|1:17.976
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1:17.982
|18
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Rb Honda RBPT
|1:18.085
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:18.188
The unbeatenness of Max Verstappen (Red Bull) at this start of the championship was certified by third consecutive pole position, which is the fourth if we also consider the last race of 2023 (Abu Dhabi). For the Dutch driver this was the thirty-fifth pole of his career, the second in a row in Melbourne.
Until Q3 the Red Bull world champion did not lead any session and was second three times in free practice (once behind Norris and twice behind Leclerc), third in Q1 and second again in Q2, but when the decisive moment arrived he put together two fast laps that knocked out the competition, the last one even under the 1'16” barrier.
Next to the Red Bull driver he leaves Carlos Sainz (Ferrari, 1'16″185) while they are in the second row Lando Norris (McLaren, 1'16″315) and the other Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (1'16″435), after the author of the third best time, Sergio Perez (Red Bull, 1'16″274), received a three-place penalty for obstructing Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) in Q1.
F1 2023 AUSTRALIA GP TIMES SKY, NOW and TV8
Sunday 24 March 2024 (RACE)
05.00: Race (live on Sky, Now and postponed to 2.00 pm on TV8)
