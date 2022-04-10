In Melbourne, Cavallino dominates with the Monegasque who keeps his head for the whole race and wins ahead of the Mexican. Third Russell. The Dutch world champion breaks the engine. Retreat for Sainz’s second red

Giusto Ferronato – Melbourne (australia)

The leaders go away, Ferrari goes away! Bye Bye Red Bull, Australia is at the feet of Charles Leclerc and a stunning F1-75. The Monegasque’s triumph in Melbourne is full and without history. If in Bahrain and Arabia Max Verstappen had remained glued to the red, today the RB18 has not really seen the exhausts of the Cavallino, unleashed at a gallop through the curves of Albert Park. Indeed, the Red Bull power unit went roasted on lap 39, condemning Max Verstappen to another heavy zero in the standings, while Leclerc, author of a masterful race, took home another 26 points that weigh. The rivals’ honor was saved by Sergio Perez, second ahead of the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. But the second engine failure out of three races is a strong wake-up call for Milton Keynes. The only drawback for the Cavallino is the retirement of Carlos Sainz at the start of the race. The McLaren of Norris and Ricciardo, Ocon’s Alpine, Bottas’s Alfa Romeo, Gasly’s AlphaTauri and Albon’s Williams also scored points.

This GP was highly anticipated, after a head-to-head race between Leclerc and Verstappen. Well, the judgment hangs clamorously on the side of Maranello. Weekend dominated in qualifying, race dominated on medium tires, race dominated on hard rubber, race dominated on reliability. A total success that exalts, but requires even more concentration so as not to waste this treasure, woe to look at yourself, also because we are only in the third race.

Great Leclerc at the start, with Hamilton who like lightning surprised Norris on the right and Perez on the left, slipping into third place ahead of the Mexican, Russell and the two McLarens. More in difficulty Sainz, who started with hard rubber, almost got stuck when the traffic lights went out, he found himself 14th and then on the second lap he closed this weekend ingloriously, losing his Ferrari in the S of turn 10: long braking in the grass and attempt to return to the track with a spin and parking in the gravel. Really a race to forget for Carlos, and it's a shame because the potential was there. Safety Car on track for 3 laps to remove the Ferrari and the race restarted on lap six, with Leclerc closely followed by Red Bull. The Monegasque pushed to get out of the second lead and prevent Max from using the Drs, while behind Hamilton he was unable to keep up with the leaders, however blocking Perez's second Red Bull. The Mexican grasped the situation and on lap 9 brought the attack into turn 4: nothing to do for Lewis's Mercedes, which had to queue. Perez was thus able to stretch to help Verstappen against Ferrari.

first part of the race – Leclerc’s first part of the race with the medium tire was excellent, with the F1-75 that between the 9th and 17th lap brought the advantage over Verstappen’s Red Bull to 8 “, more difficult in managing the compound. . So much so that from the pits, on lap 18, they called the world champion back for a tire change. Ferrari did not immediately go into scoring, while Perez copied his team mate and returned for the change the next lap. With Verstappen unleashed on a new tire, Ferrari finally decided and at the 22nd stop for Leclerc and Hamilton, who both restarted ahead of Verstappen and Perez. Not even the time to catch his breath and lap 23 games all to be redone: Vettel lost control of his Aston Martin by crossing himself and going to the wall. Safety Car and gaps all reset.

The safety car returned to the pits on lap 26 and the race resumed, but this time with everyone on hard tires. And it was breathless immediately because Verstappen attempted the assault on the redhead on the straight. However, Leclerc defended himself well by keeping the internal trajectory and focusing on the engine of his Ferrari, which brought him up to the braking point of the first corner in an advantageous position. Verstappen could only have tried outside, but he pulled in and Charles left. Giving exaltation, because even on a hard compound the F1-75 has started to grind tenths ahead of the Red Bull: in 6 laps on the hard the Monegasque has brought the margin over Max to 3 "6. Unleashed!

rb18 wound – Then on lap 39 the contours of victory took on those of triumph, with Verstappen’s Red Bull parked with the engine in smoke. This time no fear of a comeback with a hard tire like in Jeddah, this time only management waiting for the checkered flag. Verstappen had no choice but to instruct the marshals where to spray the fire retardant foam to stop the fire on his wounded RB18. Leclerc, on the other hand, ran away towards a victory that outlines a wonderful ranking. And in two weeks there is Imola, traffic with an extremely red sticker is expected on the A14.