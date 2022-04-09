Spectacular qualifying in Melbourne for the Monegasque, the only one under the 1’18 “barrier. The Red Bulls beaten. A decisive smudge for the Spaniard who must start from the fifth row

Giusto Ferronato – Melbourne (Australia)

Amazing Charles Leclerc! A number was needed to beat the very solid Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Melbourne today. The Principino succeeded and perhaps went even further, literally flying to Albert Park, with a sensational lap in the last attempt of Q3, the only one under the barrier of 1’18 “in 1’17” 868. The pole positions are exciting, those so even more so. An important pole for Ferrari, which finds its best place on the grid in Melbourne after 15 years, when in 2007 it was the turn of Kimi Raikkonen. The confirmation of how the F1-75 has the potential and how it manages to bring it out when it is needed. Now the work has to be completed, but from pole one thinks better. See also Diego Lainez is an option for Sporting Lisbon

red bull jokes – Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez had to tag along, despite the fact that they almost always showed the potential to finish this qualifying ahead of everyone. Leclerc, however, has beaten them on the most beautiful. A shame for Carlos Sainz, who had the potential to stay close to Leclerc, but he thwarted the fastest lap with a flaw: for him in the end only a ninth place that compromises a bit tomorrow’s race. This is how Lando Norris ended up in the second row with the McLaren he is recovering. Third row for the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, then Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon. Tenth Alonso, who parked in Q3 after the first attempt, causing the red flag.

so the q2 – Q2 saw Perez prevail over Sainz, with Verstappen and Leclerc relegated to third and fourth place. A half accident by Russell caused a yellow flag at the beginning of the session that Perez does not seem to have respected, the race direction will express himself and the Mexican could also risk a 3-position penalty. Qualified for a hair the Mercedes of Russell and Hamilton with the seventh and eighth time. See also Medellin vs. Junior: follow the minute by minute live

so the q1 – In Q1 best time of the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Perez, who lined up the Ferraris. The session ended badly for Aston Martin, who is experiencing a disastrous weekend: after the accidents of Stroll and Vettel in Fp3, the Canadian involuntarily hit his compatriot from Williams Latifi who ended up on the wall, causing the red flag. An accident that will be investigated by the race direction and could cost Stroll dearly, however timeless and already last in the standings. Tomorrow at 7 the start of the GP.

times – So at the start of the Australian GP:

1. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’17 “868

2. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’18 ”154

3. Perez (Red Bull) 1’18 ”240

4. Norris (McLaren) 1’18 “703

5. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’18 “825

6. Russell (Mercedes) 1’18 “933

7. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’19 ”032

8. Ocon (Alpine) 1’19 ”061

9. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’19 ”408

11. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’19 ”226

12. Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1’19 ”410

13. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’19 ”424

14. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1’20 ”155

15. Schumacher (Haas) 1’20 ”465

16. Albon (Williams) 1’20 “135

17. Magnussen (Haas) 1’20 “254

18. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’21 ”149

19. Latifi (Williams) 1’21 “372

20. Stroll (Aston Martin) st