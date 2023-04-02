race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 in Australiathird race of the new 2023 Formula 1 World Championshipwon by Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver took the win ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) e Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) at the end of a race full of twists conditioned by many battles on the track, from three different ones Safety Car and three red flags. In this tussle the Ferrari drivers had the worst with Carlos Sainz who finished twelfth due to a penalty e Charles Leclerc who was forced to retire after contact with Lance Stroll.

Max Verstappen won the Australian GPmanaging to win despite the wrong start from pole position. After the start, the Safety Car twice close together, due to the withdrawal of Charles Leclerc due to a collision with Lance Stroll and for Alex Albon who went off the track.

The first start of the F1 2023 Australian GP

A later one Red flag was exposed for the Albon accident brought the group back to the pits, with Hamilton ahead of Verstappen and Alonso. At the restart Hamilton initially held the lead over Verstappen, but the Red Bull driver almost immediately retook the lead, then gaining a wide margin over his pursuers.

Max Verstappen won the 2023 F1 Australian GP

But just when the driver order seemed to be locked into scene another Safety Car came in, and then another Red flag, due to the accident against the wall of Kevin Magnussen exiting turn 2, where he lost his right rear wheel and scattered debris from his Haas all over the track.

Fernando Alonso on the podium F1 Australian GP 2023

After the third standing start, Ferrari with Carlos Sainz had managed to climb up to fourth position but shortly after another accident occurred between Sainz and Alonso, with the Ferrari driver penalized and demoted in twelfth position, with the driver ofAston Martin which rose for the third time in a row by podium.

F1 race podium 2023 AUSTRALIA

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin Mercedes)

POS # PILOT STABLE LAPS TIME WITHDRAW 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 58 2:32’38.371 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 58 0.179 3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 58 0.769 4 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 58 3,082 5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 58 3,320 6 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 58 3,701 7 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 58 4,939 8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 58 5,382 9 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 58 5,713 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Red Bull 58 6.052 11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 58 6,513 12 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 58 6,594 13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 56 Contact 14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 56 Contact 15 21 Nyck DeVries Alpha Tauri Red Bull 56 Contact 16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 56 Contact 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 52 Eraser 63 George Russell Mercedes 17 Power Units 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 6 Spin 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0 Final classification, order of arrival of the Australian F1 GP 2023

