Max Verstappen took the pole position of Australian GP at Melbournethird appointment of the 2023 Formula 1 season. On the starting grid the pilot of Red Bull side alongside the George Russell’s Mercedeswhile in the second row they leave Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) And Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), respectively in third and fourth position. The first Ferrari on the grid in Melbourne is to Carlos Sainz in fifth place while Charles Leclerc did not go beyond the seventh time.

Max Verstappen he conquered the pole position of the GP d0Aisutralia with the record time of 1’16″732which is more than 1 second shorter than the old one Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari 2022 record. Behind him were the two Mercedes drivers, with George Russell (1’16″”968) ahead of Lewis Hamilton (1’17″104).

Looking just a year ago, the differences are abysmal, with the Reds who dictated the pace last season, now they find themselves behind even at Mercedes and Aston Martin. Red Bull in these qualifying failed the one-two because Sergio Perez starts from the last position, after going off the track in Q1.

There rain she was a looming threat throughout the day but was not featured in qualifying as she made an appearance in the closing minutes of free practice in the morning.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME KM/H 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’16.732 247,625 2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1’16,968 246,866 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’17.104 246,430 4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1’17.139 246.318 5 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1’17.270 245.901 6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1’17.308 245,780 7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’17.369 245,586 8 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1’17.609 244,827 9 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1’17.675 244,619 10 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1’17.735 244,430 11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1’17,768 244,326 12 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Red Bull 1’18.099 243.291 13 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1’18.119 243,228 14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1’18.129 243.197 15 21 Nyck DeVries Alpha Tauri Red Bull 1’18.335 242,558 16 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1’18.517 241,996 17 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’18.540 241,925 18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1’18.557 241,872 19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’18.714 241.390 20 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull The starting grid of the Australian GP F1 2023

F1 2023 TIMETABLES AUSTRALIAN GP SKY, NOW and TV8

07.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 15.00 on TV8)

