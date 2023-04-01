Max Verstappen took the pole position of Australian GP at Melbournethird appointment of the 2023 Formula 1 season. On the starting grid the pilot of Red Bull side alongside the George Russell’s Mercedeswhile in the second row they leave Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) And Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), respectively in third and fourth position. The first Ferrari on the grid in Melbourne is to Carlos Sainz in fifth place while Charles Leclerc did not go beyond the seventh time.
F1 Australia 2023 qualifying, times, pole position
Max Verstappen he conquered the pole position of the GP d0Aisutralia with the record time of 1’16″732which is more than 1 second shorter than the old one Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari 2022 record. Behind him were the two Mercedes drivers, with George Russell (1’16″”968) ahead of Lewis Hamilton (1’17″104).
Looking just a year ago, the differences are abysmal, with the Reds who dictated the pace last season, now they find themselves behind even at Mercedes and Aston Martin. Red Bull in these qualifying failed the one-two because Sergio Perez starts from the last position, after going off the track in Q1.
There rain she was a looming threat throughout the day but was not featured in qualifying as she made an appearance in the closing minutes of free practice in the morning.
Pole position qualifying F1 Gp Australia 2023 STARTING GRID
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|KM/H
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’16.732
|247,625
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1’16,968
|246,866
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’17.104
|246,430
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1’17.139
|246.318
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1’17.270
|245.901
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1’17.308
|245,780
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1’17.369
|245,586
|8
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|1’17.609
|244,827
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1’17.675
|244,619
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|1’17.735
|244,430
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1’17,768
|244,326
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|1’18.099
|243.291
|13
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|1’18.119
|243,228
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1’18.129
|243.197
|15
|21
|Nyck DeVries
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|1’18.335
|242,558
|16
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|1’18.517
|241,996
|17
|24
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1’18.540
|241,925
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|1’18.557
|241,872
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1’18.714
|241.390
|20
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
F1 2023 TIMETABLES AUSTRALIAN GP SKY, NOW and TV8
07.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 15.00 on TV8)
You might be interested (in fact I recommend it)
👉 F1 2023 calendar
👉 F1 2023 Drivers and Constructors standings
👉 Drivers and constructors F1 points as they are awarded
👉 LIVE F1 times
👉 F1 2023 NEWS
👉 New single-seaters with ground effect
👉 New technical regulation F1 2023
👉 New Power Unit F1 2026 regulation
👉 What do you think about the F1 season? Jump over F1 discussions on the FORUM!
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#Australia #pole #position #qualifying #starting #grid
Leave a Reply