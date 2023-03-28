The third race of the 2023 Formula 1 season is scheduled in Australia on the circuit of Albert Park. The first two appointments were dominated by Red Bull who caught two consecutive doubles and the victories of Max Verstappen in Bahrain And Sergio Perez in Saudi Arabia.

Red Bull dominated the first two races of the 2023 F1 season

The Melbourne race also represents an opportunity for redemption for Ferrari And Mercedeswho in the hierarchies of the World Cup have been undermined by the surprising Aston Martin.

Timetable F1 2023 Gp Australia SKY, NOW and TV8

On TV the weekend of the Australian GP from Melbourne can be seen in direct just up Sky and streamed on Nowwith the green light starting at 07.00 Italian on Sunday April 02, 2023. On TV8 they are broadcast defer of qualifying and the race, respectively at 14.00 And 15.00.

Friday 31st March 2023 (FREE PRACTICES)

3.30-4.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky F1 and Now)

7.00-8.00: Qualifying (live on Sky F1 and Now)

Saturday 1 April 2023 (FREE PRACTICE and QUALIFYING)

3.30-4.30: Free practice 3 (live on Sky F1 and Now)

7.00-8.00: Qualifying (live on Sky F1 and Now/delayed at 14.00 on TV8)

Sunday 2 April 2023 (RACE)

7.00: Race (live on Sky F1 and Now/delayed at 15.00 on TV8)

The Australian GP live on Sky and Now

F1 Australian GP 2023 in Melbourne

Formula 1 takes place in Australia, on the Melbourne city track which until a few seasons ago was the scene of the first race on the calendar. Since he moved from Adelaide to Melbournein 1996, traditionally the Australian Grand Prix was the opening round of the Championship and it was until 2019 with the only exceptions of 2006 and 2010, when the first Grand Prix of the year was held in Bahrain.

The new track design at Albert Park in Australia

The 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled due to the pandemic, since last year Melbourne has returned to the calendar as third date seasonal after the first two taking place in the Middle East.

The track, approx 5,278 km, consists of many curves and a few long straights. The Grand Prix takes place over the distance of 58 rounds. The streets of the Albert Park street circuit were resurfaced in 2022, inserting metal inclusions in the agglomeration that improved the grip of the tyres.

Indeed, asphalt is smoother compared to the other circuits in the world championship and greater grip is achieved only after numerous track sessions.

Leclerc dominated the weekend of the Australian GP in 2022

The Ferrari driver on the new layout of the track Charles Leclerc holds the lap record, both in qualifying (1’17″868) than in the race (1’20″260). The Monegasque won the last edition of the Australian GPat the wheel of the Ferrari F1-75.

