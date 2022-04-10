In Australia on the city circuit ofAlbert Park the third race of the 2022 F1 World Championship. How did it go in Melbourne? What is the classification of the Formula 1 race and relative order of arrival?

After difficult years and undisputed domination Mercedes-AMG the Ferrari is officially the best car ad ground effect of the new regulation. Charles Leclerc in Melbourne he dominated the race starting from pole position and extending into Drivers classification also taking advantage of the retirement of Max Verstappen. In terms of speed, Red Bull can undermine Ferrari but lacks at the level of reliability given that out of three races in two Verstappen was forced to retire.

The paddock applauds Leclerc’s Ferrari after winning the Australian GP

On the Australian podium behind the Ferrari driver we find the Red Bull by Sergio Perez and the Mercedes-AMG’s George Russelahead of Lewis Hamilton (4th, almost 30 seconds behind the winner).

F1 Gp Australia 2022, race dominated by Ferrari

The 2022 Australian GP Formula 1 race was literally dominated by Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari F1-75. The first place of the Monegasque, who started from pole positionwas never in question even after the entrance of the safety car.

Leclerc dominated the Melbourne race starting from pole position

Indeed, the rescue car entered after Sebastian Vettel’s accident only prevented him from inflicting one wider detachment to opponents. In any case, he managed to close a gap of over 20 ″ to Perez’s Red Bull, second at the finish.

Leclerc and Ferrari they also fly from a global perspective, considering the retirement of Max Verstappen on lap 39 due to engine problems. Even among the Constructors the Rossa dominates, despite the Australian withdrawal of Carlos Sainz on lap 17.

All behind Ferrari, which won two of the first three races of the season

After Australia, F1 returns to Europe and above all races to Imola on April 24, the home race for Ferrari and for the Italian fans.

F1 2022 AUSTRALIA race podium

1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3) George Russel (Mercedes-AMG)

F1 2022 race classification Australia, ORDER OF ARRIVAL

POS # PILOT STABLE MOTOR TURNS TIME WITHDRAW 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 58 1: 27’46.548 2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 58 20,524 3 63 George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 58 25,593 4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 58 28,543 5 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 58 53.303 6 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 58 53,737 7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 58 1’01.683 8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 58 1’08.439 9 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 58 1’16.221 10 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 58 1’19.382 11 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 58 1’21.695 12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 58 1’28.598 13 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 57 1 Lap 14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 57 1 Lap 15 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 57 1 Lap 16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 57 1 Lap 17 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 57 1 Lap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 38 20 Laps Power Unit 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 22 36 Laps Spin 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 1 57 Laps

Leclerc celebrates the victory of the Australian GP 2022

