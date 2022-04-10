In Australia on the city circuit ofAlbert Park the third race of the 2022 F1 World Championship. How did it go in Melbourne? What is the classification of the Formula 1 race and relative order of arrival?
After difficult years and undisputed domination Mercedes-AMG the Ferrari is officially the best car ad ground effect of the new regulation. Charles Leclerc in Melbourne he dominated the race starting from pole position and extending into Drivers classification also taking advantage of the retirement of Max Verstappen. In terms of speed, Red Bull can undermine Ferrari but lacks at the level of reliability given that out of three races in two Verstappen was forced to retire.
On the Australian podium behind the Ferrari driver we find the Red Bull by Sergio Perez and the Mercedes-AMG’s George Russelahead of Lewis Hamilton (4th, almost 30 seconds behind the winner).
F1 Gp Australia 2022, race dominated by Ferrari
The 2022 Australian GP Formula 1 race was literally dominated by Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari F1-75. The first place of the Monegasque, who started from pole positionwas never in question even after the entrance of the safety car.
Indeed, the rescue car entered after Sebastian Vettel’s accident only prevented him from inflicting one wider detachment to opponents. In any case, he managed to close a gap of over 20 ″ to Perez’s Red Bull, second at the finish.
Leclerc and Ferrari they also fly from a global perspective, considering the retirement of Max Verstappen on lap 39 due to engine problems. Even among the Constructors the Rossa dominates, despite the Australian withdrawal of Carlos Sainz on lap 17.
After Australia, F1 returns to Europe and above all races to Imola on April 24, the home race for Ferrari and for the Italian fans.
F1 2022 AUSTRALIA race podium
1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
3) George Russel (Mercedes-AMG)
F1 2022 race classification Australia, ORDER OF ARRIVAL
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|MOTOR
|TURNS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|58
|1: 27’46.548
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|58
|20,524
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|58
|25,593
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|58
|28,543
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|58
|53.303
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|58
|53,737
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Renault
|58
|1’01.683
|8
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|58
|1’08.439
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|58
|1’16.221
|10
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|Mercedes
|58
|1’19.382
|11
|24
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|58
|1’21.695
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|58
|1’28.598
|13
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|Ferrari
|57
|1 Lap
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|57
|1 Lap
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|57
|1 Lap
|16
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|57
|1 Lap
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|Renault
|57
|1 Lap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|38
|20 Laps
|Power Unit
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|22
|36 Laps
|Spin
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1
|57 Laps
