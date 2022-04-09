The qualifications of the Australian GP to Melbourne confirmed that the Ferrari F1-75 this year seems to be the car to beat, with Charles Leclerc who conquered the pole position with more than two tenths of an advantage over the rival of the Red Bull Max Verstappen. The Ferrari driver with the time of 1’17 ” 868 scored his second pole start in the first three races of the 2022 F1 season.

Only the other Ferrari driver was classified ninth Carlos Sainz who in his best lap was very unlucky to take the Red flag caused by the accident of Fernando Alonso on Alpine.

F1 Gp Australia 2022 qualifications, times

Charles Leclerc behind the wheel of the Ferrari he obtained the pole position of the Australian GP 2022 with the time of 1’17 ″ 868 and was the only rider on the grid to have fallen below the wall of 1’18 “. Beside her he leaves Max Verstappen who at the wheel of Red Bull accused of a delay of 286 thousandths by the Ferrari driver.

Second pole for Leclerc in the first three races of the season

In the third row the other Red Bull by Sergio Perez together with McLaren by Lando Norris. The Mercedes-AMGuntil 2021 absolute dominators, both start from the third row of the Melbourne starting grid, with Lewis Hamilton that precedes the young companion George Russel.

During the Australian qualifying atAlbert Park there was no lack of spectacular accidents, with some cars that crashed into the barriers. Among these theAlpine by Fernando Alonsothe Williams by Nicholas Latifi el‘Aston Martin by Lance Stroll.

Verstappen starts alongside Leclerc on the Albert Park starting grid

And precisely because of the Red flag after the Spaniard’s incident in Q3 the other driver in red Carlos Sainz he failed to improve his time and for this part in ninth position.

Qualifying F1 GP Australia 2022, STARTING GRID

POS # PILOT STABLE MOTOR TIME GAP 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1’17.868 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1’18.154 0.286 3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1’18.240 0.372 4 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1’18.703 0.835 5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1’18.825 0.957 6 63 George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1’18.933 1,065 7 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1’19.032 1.164 8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1’19.061 1.193 9 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 1’19.408 1,540 10 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 11 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 1’19.226 1,358 12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’19.410 1,542 13 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1’19.424 1,556 14 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’20.155 2,287 15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1’20.465 2,597 16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1’20.254 2,386 17 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1’21.149 3,281 18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1’21.372 3,504 19 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1’20.135 2,267 20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes

F1 2022 TIMETABLES GP AUSTRALIA SKY and TV8

07:00 Race (live on Sky Sport F1, delayed at 15.3015 on TV8)

F1 2022 AUSTRALIAN GP TIMETABLE

Only 9th time for Sainz in qualifying for the 2022 Australian GP

