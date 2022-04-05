The start of the 2022 season of Formula 1 gave us one back Ferrari very strong and a Charles Leclerc able to fight on equal terms with the Red Bull of the reigning World Champion Max Verstappen. The duel between the two now continues in Australia on the circuit of Albert Parkhome to the third race of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

On TV the Australian GP weekend from Melbourne is visible in direct only on Sky and streaming on Nowwith the green light early in the morning at 07.00 Italian on Sunday April 10, 2022. On TV8 the deferred of qualifying and of the race, respectively at 15.30 And 15.15.

F1 2022 Australian GP SKY, NOW and TV8 times

Friday 8 April 2022 (FREE PRACTICE)

5.00-6.00: Free Practice 1 (live on Sky F1 and Now)

8.00-9.00: Qualifying (live on Sky F1 and Now)

Saturday 9 April 2022 (FREE PRACTICE and QUALIFYING)

5.00-6.00: Free Practice 3 (live on Sky F1 and Now)

8.00-9.00: Qualifying (live on Sky F1 and Now / delayed at 20.15 on TV8)

Sunday 10 April 2022 (RACE)

7.00: Race (live on Sky F1 and Now / deferred at 15.15 on TV8)

The 2022 Australian GP kicks off at 7.00 Italian time on Sunday morning 10 April 2022

F1 GP Australia 2022 in Melbourne

Formula 1 is back in Australia after two years of absence due to COVID-19. Before the pandemic, the Melbourne race opened the new world championship season while this year it is third race on the calendar. It runs on the city circuit of Albert Park, which since 1996 is the seat of the Australian GP.

The track is obtained by connecting the perimeter roads of the lake of the homonymous park normally used for ordinary traffic.

The Albert Park track is built on roads that are normally open to road traffic

The track is about 5,279 km and consists of many curves and a few long straights. This year it presents itself to the riders renewed compared to the past. In fact, seven corners have been modified and two removed entirely, bringing the total number of corners to just 14 and shortening the track by 28 meters. The most significant change is the removing the chicane formed by curves 9-10, which has been replaced by a long and wide curve. Turns 1 and 3 have been widened on the inside, as well as Turn 6, which is now considerably faster.

Continuing the tour, what was there curve 13 (now turn 11) has been lengthened at the entrance and changed in the radius of curvature.

The new design of the Albert Park track in Australia

The penultimate corner (now turn 13) is another of those to have been widened and also one of the many to which the radius of curvature to allow you to make different trajectories. The Melbourne track is now characterized by four zones for the use of the DRS.

