Not even the third title satiates Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver, who won the World Championship in Qatar with six races to spare, also wins the Austin Sprint. Yet another authoritative performance from the Red Bull champion, bad at the start in pushing Charles Leclerc almost towards the grass and as usual a metronome on his pace. For 19 laps, Verstappen repeats the usual time – tenth more, tenth less – and is only worried by Lewis Hamilton, who also gets within half a second. Sir Lewis, however, raised the white flag after six laps in front of a Red Bull who was perhaps a little closer, but still superior in pace.

Leclerc also has to compete in his own race: after suffering Verstappen’s aggressive maneuver at the start, the Monegasque is overtaken by Hamilton in the snake initial and was never able to keep up with the pace of the seven-time world champion, which gives us food for thought for tomorrow about the Ferrari driver’s chances of victory, despite starting from pole. Leclerc had to lift his foot at the end and at least managed to defend the podium from the onrushing Lando Norris.

Formula 1 returns to the track tomorrow evening: the dinner menu includes the United States Grand Prix scheduled for 9pm. For Charles Leclerc it will be an even more delicious opportunity to win: with his Ferrari, the Monegasque will set off in fact from pole position, the third of the season. If the Austin Sprint has given you enough adrenaline, and with the help of several coffees, you can also see the MotoGP, which runs the short race at Phillip Island at 4 in the morning.