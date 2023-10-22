F1 Austin, the race classification

Pos. Pilot Team Turns Detachment/Withdrawal GpV 1 M. Verstappen Red Bull 56 1:35:21.362 1:40.028 DSQ L. Hamilton* Mercedes 56 +2,225 1:39.582 2 L. Norris McLaren 56 +10,730 1:39.985 3 C. Sainz Ferrari 56 +15,134 1:40.034 4 S. Perez Red Bull 56 +18,460 1:39.737 DSQ C. Leclerc* Ferrari 56 +24,662 1:41.025 5 G. Russell Mercedes 56 +24,999 1:39.393 6 P. Gasley Alpine 56 +47,996 1:40.412 7 L. Stroll Aston Martin 56 +48,696 1:39.908 8 Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 56 +74,385 1:38.139 9 TO. Albon Williams 56 +86,714 1:41.371 10 L. Sargeant Williams 56 +87,998 1:41.238 11 No. Hülkenberg Haas 56 +89.904 1:40.925 12 V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 56 +98,501 1:41.972 13 G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 55 +1 turn 1:41.879 14 K. Magnussen Haas 55 +1 turn 1:41.506 15 D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 55 +1 turn 1:39.366 Rit. F. Alonso Aston Martin 49 Damage to the bottom 1:39.954 Rit. OR. Plates McLaren 10 Sidepod damage 1:42.705 Rit. AND. Or with Alpine 6 Sidepod damage 1:44.789

*disqualified for irregularities in the floor pads of the car.

F1 Austin, the race report

With a driver like this, and a car like this, the starting position doesn’t matter much. Max Verstappen confirms once again that he is capable of winning in any way: this is the success of Austin’s initial comeback and final management, of Red Bull’s impeccable strategy as usual; also of sweat, because never before has the Dutchman had to earn his keep. At COTA, in fact, Lewis Hamilton flies all weekend thanks to a Mercedes rediscovered above all in the race pace. And if they hadn’t delayed the first stop at the wall, Sir Lewis could have had his say for his first victory in two years. It probably would have been taken away from him anyway during the Italian night due to the irregularities found on the bottom skids of his Mercedes W14, but this does not take anything away from the super performance of the seven-time world champion.

Solid podium from Lando Norris, author of a great start thanks to which he burned Charles Leclerc and took the lead in the first part of the race. The McLaren champion is the only one to mark Verstappen’s strategy among the leading drivers, but he has to succumb to the superiority of Red Bull and problematic tire management in the final stints. At the end the Briton was also overtaken by Hamilton and lost second place, which was then regained after the race.

Chapter Ferrari: Leclerc immediately gives up first place and is soon joined by Hamilton, who gets rid of him before stopping for the first time. The Monegasque tries as best he can to hold on to the fastest cars, but the choice to try the one-stop strategy doesn’t pay off, especially on a Ferrari which presents the usual race pace problems. At the end of the GP the team asked him to let Carlos Sainz pass, and – to end a very dark day – at the end of the GP he was also disqualified, for the same reason as Hamilton.

His teammate followed Verstappen’s strategy and after the race he achieved his third podium in the last four GPs in which he participated. Fourth was Sergio Perez ahead of George Russell. Gasly, Stroll, Tsunoda and the two Williams also scored points. Fernando Alonso retired (he was having a great comeback race), Oscar Piastri and Esteban Ocon, who collided in turn 2 and ruined their cars.

F1 Austin, live coverage of the race

You can relive the Austin race via our live coverage.

Future appointments

Formula 1 doesn’t stop and returns to the track next week: the Mexico City weekend is just around the corner. We start on Friday 27 October with PL1 scheduled for 8.30pm Italian time and with PL2 at midnight. On Saturday the third free practice session will begin at 7.30pm, it will be the last opportunity to modify the cars before the arrival of Parc Fermé. Qualifying scheduled for 11pm, with the race at 9pm on Sunday 29th.