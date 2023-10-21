After the good qualifying on Friday, the “Shootout” qualification valid for the sprint race also provided a good show in Austin. On the other hand, it is difficult to expect upheavals in a session run immediately after the previous one, under parc fermé conditions and therefore with the set-ups exactly identical to Friday’s qualifying session. The different temperatures and the increasingly more rubberized track, in addition to the obligation to use medium tires in SQ1 and SQ2, forced the drivers to do more adaptation work, but the values ​​that emerged on the flying lap were largely confirmed.

Red Bull nervous at the rear

As we had already noticed yesterday, the greater ground clearance of the RB19 is due to the particularly wavy asphalt of the American track (an aspect which is almost unsolvable given that the problem in Austin is that the ground gives way under the track and therefore any resurfacing becomes disconnected after a short while time) makes Verstappen’s car slightly less perfect than usual, especially with the rear tending to move when braking. The impression we had of an important rigidity of the roll suspension compartment seemed confirmed by the Verstappen spun during qualifying, with the rear of the car suddenly starting when the car came down violently from the curb at Turn 9. It’s not a big deal at Red Bull to tell the truth, for example in Monza we had noticed constant fatigue throughout the weekend from Verstappen to face the exit of the Roggia variant, precisely because of this very rigid structure which made the response to the “fall” from the curbs very abrupt and difficult to manage. The car from Milton Keynes also did not shine in this qualifying in terms of top speed, confirming a level of particularly high load, especially at the rear, an aspect aimed at improving tire management in the race. Red Bull’s strength throughout this season has always been its race pace, so the Sprint will be very interesting because it will allow us to make the first assessments on the tire management of the various teams.

Ferrari slightly slower in the first sector

Compared to Friday’s qualifying, Ferrari still appeared well balanced and effective. Always fast in traction and extension and able to hold very well in the “horseshoe” area of ​​the third sector, with the exception of the fast turn 19 where Leclerc appeared much slower than the competition in practically all the laps of the session. This time Leclerc leaves something in the first sector but is still very strong in the central one, confirming one Really good Ferrari on the longitudinal axis, but more trouble on the transversal one, especially at the front as is now known. In this sense, the comparison between the sectors of Friday’s qualifying with those of the Sprint Shootout is interesting.

We note that of the top 4 in the first sector, the only one to worsen more significantly is Leclerc himself. The central sector is more or less in line for everyone, with only Norris higher by just over a tenth while the third sector sees a significant improvement for all 4. This is probably due on the one hand to a more rubberized track and on the other other to the slightly lower temperatures at which the Shootout was held, which therefore allowed better use of the rear tires, as well as a slight widening of the track limits.

McLaren: Piastri begins to learn the track

The challenge of the Circuit of the Americas is a demanding one for the drivers, especially with only one free practice session. This largely explains the difficulties encountered by Oscar Plates with McLaren in Friday qualifying, far behind his teammate Norris. As the sessions continued, the young Australian seemed to have gained more and more confidence, as well as having evidently studied the data after the first sessions, and appeared decidedly in better shape, finishing a couple of tenths behind his teammate. On the front Mercedes instead, what was seen on Friday was confirmed with Hamilton more comfortable with the new surface and a more aerodynamically stable car than Russell.

The big unknowns for everyone are the race pace and tire management: no one has really tested them long runs and in the Sprint, finally, we will be able to get a better idea about it. Red Bull’s strength has been its pace and tire management throughout the season, so Verstappen could try to escape, but only if he maintained first position in a start that is always complicated on this track. Ferrari could fear the most long runs compared to Mercedes and McLaren, especially on the management front, but we have to wait to see the cars run with more fuel and for more laps to draw any conclusions. At the moment the impression is that there are 4 totally different cars that each want to play their cards on a complete and severe track. A very respectable menu for a midnight snack.