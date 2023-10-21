7.43pm – Ricciardo’s tailspin, which excludes Hülkenberg from the SQ2 by 12 thousandths.

Checkered flag

7.42pm – Albon moves into P3, now the flurry of times begins for those seeking qualification.

7.42pm – Leclerc, with the record in the central sector, comes within just two thousandths of Verstappen.

7.40pm – Most pilots choose double cool down lapwhile Ricciardo, Sargeant, Bottas, Hülkenberg, Tsunoda, Albon and Hamilton restarted from the pits.

7.39pm – Russell complains of radio interference, the Briton is fourth ahead of Perez, Ocon and Hamilton.

7.39pm – Piastri moves to a safer but dangerous position: 11th.

7.38pm – After the first blow, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Stroll, Sargeant and Piastri would be eliminated for now.

7.37pm – Verstappen starts off on the right foot: record in the first and second sectors, 1:35.997 for the three-time world champion.

7.35pm – Immediately 1-2 Ferrari, with Sainz 20 thousandths behind his teammate.

7.34pm – Leclerc immediately overtakes him, 1:36.302 for the Monegasque.

7.33pm – Hamilton immediately takes the lead with a time of 1:36.402.

7.31pm – The first to take to the track are Hamilton, Leclerc, Magnussen and Albon.

Green light at the end of the pit lanethe Austin Sprint Shootout starts.

7.25pm – Let’s remember that this is the penultimate short qualifying of the year: the last one will be in Interlagos, in two weeks.

7.22pm – Lando Norris, second yesterday, wants pole today but he knows that Ferrari is one step ahead.

7.19pm – The air was 32 degrees, the track was 37, exactly like in yesterday’s Free Practice which took place at the same time. Ten minutes left until the mini-qualifiers start.

7.15pm – Verstappen was stopped yesterday not only by track limits but also by Sergio Perez, who blocked him involuntarily in the first attempt. This is Helmut Marko’s explanation.

19.10 – Sainz promises a fight for today’s pole.

19.05 – This is how our Federico Albano analyzed Leclerc’s grand lap yesterday.

19.03 – This afternoon the first F1 Academy championship was decided, won by the Spanish Marta Garcia.

7.00pm – Let’s start with our live coverage of the starting grid for tomorrow’s Grand Prix.

Leclerc to confirm yesterday’s pole

Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live coverage of the Sprint Shootout of the United States Grand Prix.

At the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, the drivers are called to challenge the clock to define the starting grid for the short race that will start at midnight. The “mini-qualifying” will begin at 7.30pm: SQ1 will last 12 minutes, SQ2 10, SQ3 eight. Also in this case the drivers will be obliged to mount the medium tire in the first two phases of the Sprint Shootout.

Charles Leclerc is called to confirm yesterday’s pole position: the Monegasque in actual qualifying preceded Lando Norris by 130 thousandths and Lewis Hamilton by 139 thousandths, in a Ferrari that suffers in the first part of the track and then recovers in the central section and in the final one. Max Verstappen will instead want to make up for yesterday’s disappointment: in the Grand Prix the Dutchman will start sixth after having exceeded the track limits in turn-19 on the lap that would have earned him pole.