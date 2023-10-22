F1 Austin, Pirelli strategies: “Two stops, soft unlikely” | FP

Everything is ready in Austin for the United States Grand Prix. Saturday’s Sprint provided some previews of what to expect from Sunday’s race, in which Leclerc starts from pole position while Verstappen is called upon to recover from sixth position. As per tradition, the Texan track confirms itself as particularly severe for tyres, heralding a race with a large strategic component, as illustrated by the Pirelli Chief Engineer Simone Berra.

In light of what we saw in the Sprint, what strategies can we expect for the Grand Prix?

“Our simulations are in line with those of Formula 1. From the degradation seen on all the compounds in the first free practice session, we should move towards the two-stop strategy, the same as in 2022. The track conditions are similar in terms temperature and the compounds are also the same as last year. We don’t expect anything drastically different from the past. Some teams have two sets of hard tires available, while others only have one. The choice is therefore between using two mediums and one hard or vice versa, depending on the sets available”.

“On paper, use the double hard tire is a slightly slower strategy. The hard proved to have less grip, especially at the start, and although the medium suffers slightly higher degradation it guarantees a generally better performance. The theoretically fastest strategy is therefore to start on medium, switch to hard and then return to medium for the final stint. For those who have two sets of hard tires available, the alternative is to use the medium at the start and then finish with two stints on the hard”.

“We don’t expect the use of the soft, also because the temperatures should be higher than the Sprint. The soft wasn’t bad in Saturday’s race: Sainz gained two positions on the first lap and then was able to manage the tyre. However, the soft still has a lot of degradation and we don’t expect it to be a race tire. On a two-stop strategy, the only opportunity we see is to start on the medium, extend the central stint on the hard and then run the last 15 laps on the soft, with lower temperatures than at the start of the race, a more rubberized track and less load of fuel”.

“On paper single parking is possible, but it is very close to the wear life of the tire. The first stint must be extended, covering 20-26 laps on average. In the Sprint, for some it was a bit at the limit to finish even just 19 laps on average and with lower temperatures. Extending the stint beyond 20 laps and then fitting the hard tire is a bit critical. This is why we don’t believe that the one-pit-stop strategy can be fast.”

Leclerc took part in the Sprint on the medium tyre, but in the final laps his times were even higher than those of Sainz who was instead on the soft tyre. How can this anomaly be explained?

“Leclerc had a tire failure. In the first laps he pushed harder to try to stay close to Hamilton and Verstappen, paying the price at the end. It stressed the tire too much thermally and eventually had none left. Sainz on the other hand was very good, because he had a disadvantageous compound for the Sprint race. He probably did too much management in the central section when he lost the position on Norris. Then when there were 3-4 laps to go the team told him he could push to defend his position on Russell and at that point Sainz was very consistent, so much so that he still had some rubber. Maybe he could have handled less and pushed more. Overall, however, the soft was an acceptable compound, performing better than we expected.”

The impression is that driving style and pace greatly influence the life of the tire in Austin, even more than on other tracks. In the Sprint, for example, Piastri fell to the middle of the group, according to him due to having overheated the tires too much in the first laps, despite driving a McLaren…

“The bumps in Austin have a huge impact on the behavior of the tyre, creating slippage. When you put too much stress on your tires and don’t keep temperatures under control, you go outside the operating window and the process becomes irreversible. Performance cannot be recovered. In the first laps Piastri was in battle, putting too much stress on the tire which had none left at the end. A similar dynamic happened to Stroll. His tires in parc fermé they were already 100% worn, despite having retired 4 laps earlier and therefore having completed only 15 laps. This is the risk of putting too much stress on the tyre, especially on the rear, where in Austin there is the greatest degradation.”

Is race management therefore predominant in the third sector, where the main traction curves are located?

“Correct. The third sector is certainly fundamentalbut also traction out of turns 11 and 12. The front axle, on the other hand, is protected especially in the first sector, full of high-speed corners”.

From the picture that emerges it seems that the racing tires in