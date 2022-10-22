The first two free practice sessions of the United States Grand Prix had hinted at interesting performances linked to Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari F1-75, but the Monegasque changed the engine, adding the sixth to this season’s rotation, but also adding a new one. turbo going into penalty.

As Motorsport.com had anticipated last October 19th, Leclerc unmarked the sixth engine of his season during the third free practice session in Austin. Therefore for this reason he will not be able to compete for the conquest of pole position on the Texan track.

It will be very interesting to follow the rest of Leclerc’s weekend because the heart of his F1-75, the 066/7, will have news thanks to Enrico Gualtieri’s working group. This intervened on the technical aspects that gave reliability problems to the Ferrari power unit, especially in the first part of the season.

These changes, made with the consent of the FIA ​​precisely because they are aimed at improving reliability but also to try and try things for next season. It will also have the ability to push hard by having a fresh engine, exploiting it at full power and at the same time adjusting the hybrid mappings.

If only the internal combustion engine had been changed on the Ferrari F1-75 number 16, Charles would have taken only 5 penalty positions to be served on the grid. Instead, with the introduction of the new turbo – the sixth of his season – Leclerc takes a penalty of 10 total positions.

In addition to Leclerc, Fernando Alonso has also fitted a new thermal power unit, the sixth of his season. For this reason, the Alpine rider will receive a penalty of 5 grid positions to be served this weekend.