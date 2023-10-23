Leclerc’s Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes are disqualified from the United States Grand Prix due to excessive wear on the floor. In fact, the technical regulations provide for a maximum consumption, with the aim of indirectly controlling the height of the single-seaters from the ground while driving. As with weight, distance from the ground is one of the key parameters of the cars, which by exploiting the aerodynamic interaction with the ground are particularly sensitive even to a difference of a few millimeters in height. It is no coincidence that the technical directive 039 launched last season prescribed stricter criteria for the deformability of the pad under the car, in order to prevent teams from playing with its compliance to reduce wear.

The rules

The offending element on Leclerc and Hamilton’s single-seaters is the plank, also known as skid-block or skid, i.e. the flat resin axle that runs longitudinally under the car. In the note from FIA technical delegate Joe Bauer, we learn that on the Ferrari #16 and the Mercedes #44 “the skates located in the area between 825 and 1025 mm in front of the rear wheels do not comply with article 3.5.9.e of the technical regulations”. The point cited is precisely the passage of the regulation that prescribes the maximum wear of the skate.

In detail, article 3.5.9.e reads as follows: “The thickness of the plank must be 10mm±0.2mm and uniform when new. Due to wear and tear, it will be accepted a minimum thickness of 9 mm. Compliance with this provision will be verified around the designated holes.” Therefore, over the course of a Grand Prix, by scraping against the ground the axle can wear by a maximum of 1 mm. After the competition, the inspectors check the final thickness, thus obtaining the consumption compared to the initial one.

The check is carried out in the five specific measuring holes, the size and position of which is regulated by article 35.9, which states that in the skate “dmust be cut 50 mm diameter holes with an axis perpendicular to the plank”. In particular, the first hole is located on the central axis of the car at a distance of 500 mm behind the front wheels. Then follow two holes located symmetrically 75 mm on the sides of the central axle, 1080 mm away from the front wheels. Finally, there is a further hole, again on the central axis, between 825 and 1025 mm in front of the rear wheels. And this is precisely the measurement point where the FIA ​​found the irregularity on Leclerc and Hamilton’s cars.

Sample checks

The disqualification of Leclerc and Hamilton comes at the end of a decidedly atypical weekend. The numerous bumps on the Texan track have accentuated the wear of the plank at the same heights from the ground. In fact, the teams raised their cars, but with only one test session available it was not possible to estimate in advance the consumption of the pad with a full fuel load and what height was necessary. For reasons of time however, the sporting regulations it does not require a thorough check of the plank of all the cars, but limits itself to prescribing random checks. In Austin, inspectors measured skid block wear only on the cars of Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris and Leclerc, half of which were found to be non-compliant.