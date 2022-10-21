The second free practice session of the United States GP was dedicated to the development of the 2023 tires: to carry out this work program dictated by Pirelli, the teams made the commitment to carry out 26 laps: two runs of five laps with the tanks unloaded and two more eight-lap runs with full fuel. The Milanese manufacturer has already approved the construction of the front tires, while the compounds are still to be defined and for this reason the Austin test takes on significant importance, after the one scheduled at Suzuka was skipped due to bad weather.

Five drivers, those who skipped the first round to run the rookies and Antonio Giovinazzi, in the first 35 minutes of the session had the opportunity to dedicate themselves to setting up the car for the Grand Prix with the tires of the weekend: in this list include Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

It is therefore not surprising that the first three performances of the session were signed in order by Leclerc, Bottas and Ricciardo. The Monegasque started the session with the soft one used by Robert Shwartzman, the rookie of the Cavallino, and then moved on to a new medium train: with the yellow, Charles reached 1’36 “810 conquering the best performance of the day, making better than the 1’36 “857 hit by Carlos Sainz with the soft in the first session.

Obviously, the American track, which was very green, has gummed, which explains the improvement in the afternoon, with Bottas and Ricciardo separated by seven and eight tenths from Ferrari when they used the reds, before they too, like everyone else, switched to the tires. Prototype without colored band.

Magnussen and Latifi did not run the first free half hour, immediately starting the development of the 2023 tires which were designed to limit this year’s understeer trend. The drivers carried out “blind” tests not knowing what kind of compound they were driving, even if it was not difficult to determine which tires they had.

The first of the drivers equipped with prototype tires is Carlos Sainz with the Ferrari who arrived at 1’38 “232, that is to say 1” 422 from his teammate who has not yet replaced the internal combustion engine, given that tomorrow the Monegasque will disband. the sixth unit of the 066/7 with updates to improve reliability designed to anticipate the 2023 season.

Behind Sainz was Mick Schumacher with Haas, while the German was followed by Lando Norris’ McLaren and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.