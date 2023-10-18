Two weeks after the Lusail nightmare

The last round of the world championship proved decisive for the fate of the Drivers’ world title, won for the third time in a row by Max Verstappen in the Sprint race on Saturday. So with in Qatar, also the United States Grand Prix will have one point in common with the one recently held in the Middle East, namely that of the Sprint race format. Unlike Lusail, however, the same temperatures are not expected which put the physical resistance of the drivers to the test, some of whom did not feel well both during the race and after the checkered flag due to the infernal climate typical of areas close to the desert.

No risk of rain

In reality, the second of the three events on the calendar in the United States will present another aspect similar to that seen in Qatar, namely the total absence of rain. On the circuit of Austin, capital of Texas (a state bordering Mexico, home to next week’s GP), the risk of seeing precipitation is in fact very low, if not non-existent. These are the instructions given on the site accuweather.comwhich it predicts temperatures always above 30°. From this point of view, the most challenging day will be Friday, during which qualifying will be held after the only free practice session and the maximum temperatures could reach 37 degrees. On Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be slightly lower, also due to the presence of one greater cloud cover.

F1 2023, United States Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday 20 October

Clear sky

Chance of precipitation: none

Min/max temperatures: 35/37°C

Wind: NW 7 km/h, gusts at 11 km/h

Saturday 21 October

Sky: slightly cloudy

Chance of precipitation: none

Min/max temperatures: 32°C/35°C

Wind: SSE 9 km/h, gusts at 15 km/h

Sunday 22 October

Sky: slightly cloudy

Chance of precipitation: none

Min/max temperatures: 30/32°C

Wind: S 13 km/h, gusts at 28 km/h

So last year

Eleven years ago, the Circuit of the Americas from Austin made his absolute debut in F1, bringing the United States back to the world championship for the first time since 2007, the year in which the last edition was held in Indianapolis. From 2012 to today, with the exception of the 2020 edition (cancelled due to the COVID-19 emergency), Austin has always welcomed the Circus, with the last test officially putting an end to Mercedes’ dominance in the Constructors’ World Championship. In partly cloudy skies, Verstappen he won ahead of Hamilton and Leclerc, with the Dutchman’s success allowing the Red Bull to mathematically win the fifth in the world of its history, interrupting Mercedes’ streak of eight consecutive victories.