A dream broken a few kilometers from its achievement. This is because, when there was little more than a lap to the checkered flag of the 1997 Hungarian Grand Prix, Damon Hill he was sensationally in command, aboard the modest Arrows Yamaha. A car that had little to win. Only the number one that the British wore on his face deceived appearances a little. In fact, after the 1996 world championship triumph, the choice to go racing for the team led by Tom Walkinshaw, albeit strengthened by many promises and by an engine that was defined as official, the Yamaha V10 edited by John Judd which immediately proved to be not very powerful and not very reliable, it turned out to be risky. The single-seater, the A18, was the result of the ideas of the designer Frank Dernie, who had a long militancy in the Circus and had worked in various teams including Williams and Lotus even if in the darkest years for the British team. In terms of visual impact, the car presented itself in an elegant way both for the white and blue livery and for the lines, but unfortunately it was more about appearance.

The season got off to a bad start so much so that in Australia on his seasonal debut, the new world champion could not even take the start of the Melbourne race. Clearly the adventure did not start out under the best auspices, despite Walkinshaw having tried to strengthen the team’s organization and find new sponsors. After the Albert Park debacle there was a series of non-stop withdrawals involving Arrows due to her chronic lack of reliability, while in the rare cases in which the machine did not break the performance was still not the best. Until the Canadian Grand Prix, held as usual on the Montreal circuit, one of the worst seasons for a world champion was impassive, with the media and the press obviously constantly wondering what Hill was worth without the super Williams. . However, as the championship approached the halfway point something began to change because, finally, the two A18s finally began to see the sack flag on several occasions.

From an economic point of view, the British team could also make use of the support of Hill’s partner, the Brazilian Pedro Diniz, a mid-level driver who guaranteed the team a substantial package of sponsors including Parmalat. In any case, the real technical breakthrough coincided with the arrival of John in the current season Barnard, who resigned from Ferrari, who started Dernie’s project and developed it further. The first satisfactions came in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, in which Graham’s son took an unexpected sixth place due in part to the misfortunes of others in a race where for once it was not he who had to stop before the finish line. Later the F1 Circus moved to Hockenheim and to the German track, where engines still made a difference in addition to aerodynamics, the poor Yamaha looked after by the expert Judd was in debt for horses compared to the more powerful Ferraris, Renault and Mercedes.

But, despite the evident technical inferiority, the Briton saw the finish line also on this occasion and on a track where the engines often jumped because under pressure he reached the finish line eighth. After Germany it was the turn of the trip to the Hungaroring and it was in that case that something of a kind happened miracle. The Arrows A18 turned from ugly duckling into swan for a weekend and Hill undoubtedly wrote one of the most exciting pages of his career. On Saturday, in qualifying, Damon grabbed to everyone’s amazement a amazing third place behind Michael Schumacher and former Williams teammate Jacques Villeneuve, with only 372 thousandths of a second behind the Ferrari of the German who occupied the first pitch. Legend has it that Bridgestone, the tire dealer who at the time supplied several teams including Arrows, had brought particularly high-performance tires for that Grand Prix, but it is equally fair to observe that the Hungaroring’s narrow and winding course married extraordinarily with the characteristics of the Arrows.

A track where historically the power of the engine does not affect in a particular way and a track that surely Hill particularly appreciated because it evoked sweet memories for him. The first was in 1993, the year of his first victory in an F1 Grand Prix, and the second in 1995, when in a certainly not easy year he triumphed again in Hungary always at the wheel of a Frank Williams car. Sunday 10 August 1997 it was immediately clear that this would be a special day for the Arrows colors, as the Englishman immediately overtook them in the first meters after them via Villeneuve and settled in second position behind Schumacher. But, what happened on lap 7 was unbelievable, with Hill that the German from Ferrari passed by force on the main straight taking advantage of the fact that Michael was struggling with a problem with the performance of his Goodyear tires.

Later, on lap 23, the first pit stops began, with the various drivers entering the pit lane to refuel and change tires. Everyone entered except Frentzen’s Williams who, thanks to the choice of hard tires, continued to stay on track until the 29th lap, thus accumulating a decent margin of advantage over his rivals. Unfortunately, the German’s glory was short-lived, as on the occasion of his stop a problem with the safety valve of the filler made the petrol vapors end up on the exhausts and triggered a dangerous beginning of fire. With Frentzen out of the game Hill became the leader of the race and the more the laps passed the more the Englishman gave the impression of having caught the wild card in an absolutely atypical day. Arrows traveled fast and with an incredible regularity in the times, showing no signs of abating both from the point of view of the performance of the tires and the engine. At the same time Villeneuve, who finished in second position, no longer seemed to be a real threat even when the second pit stop was made.

The Canadian would have been satisfied with the place of honor, given that the six points won would have allowed him to reduce the lag in the standings from Schumacher at that time leader of the ranking. However, with little more than a lap from the end, the number one Arrows launched towards the first and much desired victory for the team was the victim of a technical problem that slowed down their march. Hill had to slow down due to a malfunction of the hydraulic pump which blocked both the gearbox, which remained in third gear, and the accelerator no longer allowing the Englishman to better control the car. Villeneuve thus managed to overtake Hill in the course of the last lap and went to win the Grand Prix, not without taking some risks since in the moment of attacking the Arrows now reduced to a defenseless prey he put dangerously two wheels on the grass. Graham’s son still managed to cross the finish line in second position on the day when for long stretches he had toyed with the idea of ​​undertaking a feat.

Although mocked at the last minute by his former Williams teammate, the Englishman beamed on the podium and it was celebrated with full honors by both Villeneuve and his team deployed under the stage of the awards ceremony. Following that extraordinary race, the performance of the A18 returned to a decidedly more “terrestrial” level and after this unexpected placement, which rained like a bolt from the blue on a sunny August day, Hill no longer scored any points. until the end of the season. The 1997 Hungarian Grand Prix probably represented for Arrows one of the most exciting moments in its history, as the team truly came within a whisker of what could have been their first historic F1 triumph. The British stablewhich had opened its doors in 1978 and closed them in 2002 after a long militancy in the Circus, he never managed to win a Grand Prix and paradoxically that of the Hungaroring was the occasion in which it came closest.