With Audi and Porsche ready to confirm the rumors that they want their entry into Formula 1 starting from 2026, once the new rules on engines have been defined, the focus has now shifted to which teams will be able to adopt the power unit of the German houses.

On the one hand, it seems increasingly likely that Porsche could tie up with Red Bull and use the team’s new powertrains division, while on the other hand there are still many uncertainties regarding Audi.

On more than one occasion there has been talk of advanced talks for the company’s acquisition of the four rings of McLaren, but multiple sources suggest that those discussions have stalled because the deal does not satisfy both sides.

Even if the possibility of the partnership between McLaren and Audi were to vanish, other options remain that the German manufacturer is considering. Williams has been open to welcoming a manufacturer, but many sources have indicated that Aston Martin is looking for a long-term partnership.

A possible agreement with Audi, both in the role of a simple engine supplier and in the case of a complete purchase of the team, could allow the team a boost to get him out of the rear where he has sunk in recent years and offer Stroll the opportunity to get out of scene from Formula 1 if the expected progress does not arrive.

At the beginning of the year, the Aston Martin leaders had hinted that the team was evaluating the possibility of creating a power unit on its own in light of the new rules that will come into force in 2026, but this project could represent an excessively long step considering the current capabilities. team techniques.

Any agreement with a large manufacturer such as Audi, on the other hand, would be completely logical considering the budget available to the Case and the technical knowledge.

On Friday in Melbourne, in which Aston Martin saw Sebastian Vettel’s Mercedes power unit go up in smoke in the final phase of FP1, Motorsport.com spoke to a spokesman for the English team about this possible partnership.

Marshals assist Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, after technical problems with his car during FP1 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“We are happy with our current partner Mercedes-Benz with whom we have a contract for a further years. Their power unit is very competitive “.

“We have no alternative plans at the moment, but never say never in Formula 1. With our strategic partner Aramco we are actively exploring all options.”

On Thursday, after a meeting of the board of directors, the leaders of Audi and Porsche released a statement in which it was emphasized that a final decision on their entry into Formula 1 will come once the new regulations are published.

“We have not yet made a decision as we are currently in an evaluation phase. At this time the regulation for 2026 and for the following years is not yet available. The new regulation will establish a far-reaching change to make sport more sustainable and this is a prerequisite for the eventual entry of Audi ”.