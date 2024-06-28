Behind the scenes, the challenge to 2026 is already open. A few weeks ago, the FIA ​​revealed the technical regulations on the chassis side of the cars, but those dedicated to the new Power Unit were actually revealed several years ago, in order to give the manufacturers plenty of time to prepare for such a complex project.

Thanks to the regulatory changes, which see various innovations, including the elimination of the MGU-H, considered too expensive and complex for new participants, several manufacturers have decided to join the new technical cycle. In addition to the manufacturers already present currently, Honda has decided to make its official return, while Audi will make its debut in 2026.

The house of the four rings did not provide major updates on the progress of the works, focusing more on what was done in terms of structures and expansion of the staff. However, today Audi offered a first real update on the progress it’s making with its new engine, saying that the test unit is now covering race distance on the dyno.

In a published interview with Audi Formula Racing CEO Adam Baker and Technical Director Stefan Dreyer, the two provided a few more details about the progress of the work and the development schedule of the new Power Unit. In April 2023, the project leaders had assured that by the end of the year the complete PU would be running on the bench: that step has taken place and, for some time, the engineers have been working on it, trying to improve both reliability and performance.

Showcar with Audi F1 launch livery Photo by: Audi

“After just two years, our power unit, consisting of a combustion engine, electric motor, battery and control electronics, is running dynamically on the test bench. The successful union of the various components into a single unit is the result of hard work and great teamwork,” Baker explained. In reality, many manufacturers have already reached this point in the development process, but for Audi it is clearly a project in which it had to start from scratch, without the experience of those manufacturers that have already had the opportunity to work on the current Power Units.

“The Audi Power Unit has already completed simulated race distances on the test bench. We worked a lot on the individual components in 2023 and were able to incorporate the experience gained in the subsequent work phases in parallel. Significant milestones and objectives have been achieved, which gives a good feeling to the entire team,” Baker added.

The German driver also revealed that he has chosen some of the most demanding tracks for his tests, obviously on the benches and in the simulation phase, including the new Las Vegas circuit, which features long straights that put the Power Unit under stress.

“We run the power unit on the test bench with layouts that are also different from those of the current F1 calendar, depending on the purpose of the test,” said Dreyer, providing some more details on how the bench tests are carried out in parallel to those in the simulator.

“For example, Las Vegas represents an interesting opportunity for our development team in terms of overall energy management. Several alternating fast and slow corners and almost two kilometers of wide-open gas straight on the Las Vegas Strip provide the perfect development environment for fine-tuning the combustion engine and ERS (Energy Recovery System) components.”

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Dreyer added that with the powertrain having achieved the reliability needed to cover the intended race distances, work can now move on to adding more elements to its package. “Following the successes achieved in the race with the powertrain, we will soon do the same with the entire drivetrain, that is, the combination of the powertrain and transmission.”

“At the same time, we are moving full speed ahead with performance development to achieve the goals we have set ourselves,” Dreyer explained.

In parallel, in addition to the work on the engine, as mentioned on previous occasions, Audi has invested heavily to bring the Neuburg facilities up to F1 standards, not only in terms of extending the infrastructure, but also by updating its tools, including the test benches and the simulator to continue the development of the Power Unit.

“We have undertaken a very ambitious modernization and expansion of our facility. Today we have 22 upgraded test benches. Our new development tools are state-of-the-art and have enabled us to achieve a steep learning curve.”

Audi has said it will work with a current fuel supplier for its 2026 project, a highly sensitive topic given the importance of the topic, and has recruited technicians from other F1 manufacturers to help increase its know-how from designers who have already experience behind us.