Audi is working hard for its future in Formula 1 in view of entry in 2026, with tests proceeding quickly to be ready when it’s time to debut the Power Unit on the track. The decision to take part as an engine manufacturer in the top series came following the adoption of the new regulations, which provide for the abandonment of the expensive and complex MGU-H, the motor generator which allows the recovery and conversion of the thermal energy it would normally be dispersed down the drains.

For the development of this unit, it will also be essential to have a driver capable of giving his feedback to the simulator, which is why Audi has chosen to rely on a profile of absolute experience such as Neel Jani.

The Swiss won the 2016 World Endurance Championship for Porsche and was also the reserve driver for Toro Rosso in the past, completing several sessions for both Sauber between 2003 and 2004 and Red Bull in 2005. between 2019 and 2020 he took part in the Formula E championship where, together with André Lotterer, he brought the Porsche project to its debut in the electric category.

Neel Jani, Audi driver Photo by: Audi Sport

Jani will work on the simulator, currently being updated at the Neuburg headquarters to house all the elements necessary for the development of the hybrid powertrain destined for the top automotive series.

“I am delighted to accompany Audi on its journey towards Formula 1. It is an honor and a great responsibility to be involved in a project of this magnitude at its very early stage. I am sure that, thanks to my experience in Formula 1 and in LMP projects [Endurance]I will be able to make good connections between theory and practice”.

Audi’s Head of Technical Development Oliver Hoffmann added: “Just like in production development, simulation plays an important role in our Formula 1 project. Our simulator is an important tool for the development of the Power Unit. It requires a development driver who, in addition to mastering the technology, brings versatile experience to the project, especially in terms of energy management under racing conditions.”

The German manufacturer confirmed that bench tests with the single-cylinder engine have been underway since the end of last year, as per practice for the first phase of development, while the first hybrid unit, made up of the combustion engine, batteries and electrical part should be tested before the end of 2023. Once the first bench tests have been carried out, that hybrid unit will form the basis for the future vehicle concept, also defining the integration with the chassis.

Entry in 2026 will take place after completing the majority takeover of Sauber in Hinwil, which will also lead to an expansion of existing facilities over time. Operations will be led from a managerial point of view by former Porsche LMP1 project manager and former McLaren Team Principal, Andreas Seidl, while on a technical level in the coming months James Key will arrive, with whom the German has already worked in the period spent at Woking.

Adam Baker, CEO of Audi Formula Racing, Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Adam Baker, managing director of Audi Formula Racing, told which phases the German company is currently focused on: “At the moment, we are mainly focused on fundamental conceptual issues with great relevance for performance”.

“However, we do not rely solely on digital methods when evaluating various technical solutions. Know-how, experience and practical development are indispensable elements to draw the right conclusions from the simulation. With this combination, we can evaluate different operational strategies in an early stage and pave the way for efficient power unit energy management,” Baker added.