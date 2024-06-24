Who will join Nico Hulkenberg next season? It is the question of the moment in what is the final phase of the driver market for the 2025 season. With Carlos Sainz increasingly directed towards Williams, Sauber-Audi at home risk having to draw on reserve plans, choices which in terms of prices market were considered backup. The two Alpine riders were initially in the sights, but Pierre Gasly seems increasingly headed towards renewal, an impression also confirmed by the first words spoken by Flavio Briatore.

Audi management met with Esteban Ocon, but the Frenchman, despite not having signed any contract yet, is directed towards Haas, where he enjoys the esteem of team principal Ayao Komatsu. Previously, Andreas Seidl had tried to attack Yuki Tsunoda, but the Japanese was then confirmed by Red Bull leaving the market.

The CEO of the Audi F1 program finds himself in a difficult situation, with an official company also able to guarantee a top-driver’s salary and which has so far managed to gain the trust of drivers with an impressive CV.

Andreas Seidl, CEO Sauber Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

In Seidl’s agenda there are no candidates and in this scenario the candidacy of Liam Lawson was also evaluated. The junior Red Bull driver is awaiting the decisions that Helmut Marko and Christian Horner will make regarding the second Racing Bull car and they don’t seem to be in a hurry.

The choice is between Lawson (pushed by Marko) and Daniel Ricciardo, liked by Horner, and the two Red Bull managers don’t seem to be in a hurry. Contractually, Red Bull will have to communicate its decision to Lawson by September, and if the New Zealander does not receive a contract as a starting driver he will be able to release himself from the contract.

It’s a difficult situation for Audi. To anticipate everything, he needs the collaboration of the Marko-Horner tandem, a help, however, that is far from obvious. Should Lawson be offered the seat alongside Tsunoda, for the German company the only solution seems to be the confirmation of one of the two current drivers, Zhou or Bottas.