The last slot in the 2025 driver market is about to be filled. The seat in question is that of Sauber-Audi, which has been looking for a driver to partner Nico Hulkenberg for some time. The list of candidates seems to be narrowed down to two names, with Valtteri Bottas as the first choice.

The negotiations for the renewal of the Finn are being played out on the length of the contract, Audi executives are only interested in the 2025 season to guarantee themselves the possibility of being able to return to the market next year, while Bottas is aiming to have the classic ‘one plus one’, expiring at the end of 2026. In this case, Valtteri would also be at the start of Audi’s debut in Formula 1, when the German manufacturer will take to the track in official form and with its own power unit.

Bottas has no alternatives, the only chance to stay in Formula 1 is the Audi offer, but at the same time the Swiss-German team itself does not have a large portfolio of drivers to draw from. After several ‘no, thanks’ over the summer (including that of Liam Lawson, retained by Red Bull) the second name that Audi is paying attention to is Gabriel Bortoleto, the nineteen-year-old Brazilian who won the Formula 3 championship last year. His debut in Formula 2 in 2024 has so far confirmed Bortoleto as the best ‘rookie’ in a general ranking that sees him in second place overall.

It remains to be seen what McLaren’s position will be in the face of Audi’s proposal, given that Bortoleto is tied to the English manufacturer’s junior program. It is unlikely that the Brazilian will have space in the official team’s programs before 2027, given the contract extensions of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, a scenario that could favor a possible departure of Bortoleto with a possible financial compensation.