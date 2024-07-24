The right man, in the right place. Audi has come to change the top of the F1 project in time to give itself a structure that can officially set foot in the world of GPs with an adequate structure. The brand of the four rings in the last months of the management entrusted to Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffmann has not gotten anywhere.

The two managers at the top had very divergent visions, which caused disagreements and arguments that led to a significant slowdown in the plans and to a strategic vision that was not attractive to the leading figures that Audi had contacted for the construction of a team with strong ambitions for success.

Mattia Binotto’s arrival in Hinwil on August 1st brings a sudden change of direction. The former Ferrari driver, after a couple of years of “detoxification” from Maranello, returns to the Circus with full responsibility for bringing the German brand’s most ambitious sporting project to fruition.

It is curious that another Italian was called: it will be remembered that Stefano Domenicali in November 2014, shortly after leaving the Prancing Horse, was called by Audi as Vice President New Business Initiatives. The task entrusted to the Imola native was the feasibility study for entry into F1: ten years have passed and that idea will be realized in reality with the engineer from Reggio Emilia born in Switzerland.

Andreas Seidl, among other things, pays for his lack of authority in convincing a top driver to bet on the Audi project, considering Nico Hulkenberg as a good second driver with experience and also German-speaking, but nothing more. The first move that Binotto will make will be to charge with Carlos Sainz.

The Spaniard arrived at Ferrari at Mattia’s request and there is a relationship of esteem between the two that has been cemented over time: Seidl did not have valid arguments to convince the Madrid driver, so much so that Carlos is also evaluating offers from Alpine and Williams, while we would not be surprised at all if Binotto could offer a more inviting and attractive package.

Audi is not used to playing a supporting role: its sporting history is marked by successes in all categories (rally, touring, DTM, GT, IMSA and World Endurance Championship, to name the most representative) and, therefore, it will also be expected in F1.

The top management of the Ingolstadt-based company wanted to speed up the pace and programs in an unusual way: the first levels of the F1 project had been invited to a strategic meeting in the last few days, and they were convinced that they would find Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffmann to lead the meeting and, instead, they found Mattia Binotto.

No one had been warned. There was a real blitz that took more than one by surprise, but it was useful in giving a jolt to an environment that needed a rapid… restart. Gernot Döllner, President and CEO of Audi AG, is a manager who believes in innovation and has every intention of relaunching the four-ring product by reviving the old claim “at the forefront of technology” and using F1 as an extraordinary marketing platform.

In this new scenario, it is unacceptable to see Sauber relegated to last place in the Constructors’ World Championship with zero points in the standings.

It’s true that the F1 Stake Team, as it’s called this year, is going through a transition phase in the move from Sauber to Audi and starting from the bottom could give a sign of the recovery when the manufacturer decides to put its face on it from 2026, but a winning team is not built overnight.

It is easy to think that Binotto could fish resources from Ferrari, calling men he trusted in Maranello. And yesterday, immediately after Mattia’s official announcement in Hinwil, the word spread of an offer from Audi to Enrico Gualtieri, head of the Prancing Horse’s engine department.

The engineer from Modena will remain in his position at the Scuderia, but according to Motorsport.com, an Italian will be responsible for the Audi power unit that is being created in Bavaria in Neuburg an der Donau: we are talking about Walter Citterio, from Brianza who trained at the Polytechnic of Milan where he graduated in mechanical engineering, before arriving at Ferrari where he remained for 14 years, reaching the role of Head of Engine concept for F1.

Citterio joined Audi as Head of Development Performance Internal Combustion Engine a few months ago, but will become head of the engine staff as soon as Binotto launches his organizational chart.

The fact that Gualtieri is staying at Ferrari does not mean that other Prancing Horse drivers cannot follow Binotto to Hinwil: we will see the developments in the coming weeks, not only in the engine area, but it is nice to discover that a great manufacturer like Audi believes and invests in Italians…