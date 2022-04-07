After months of speculation related to the possible entry of the two German brands into F1, a brief statement was released on Thursday evening, immediately after the conclusion of the Volkswagen Group Board of Directors meeting, which provided a sort of road map of its possible involvement.

While there has not yet been confirmation of a definitive green light for the two projects, it has been made clear enough that both Audi and Porsche are likely to get the green light once the rules on the engines that will enter are finally finalized. in force in 2026.

Both companies have been clear that the rules that will come into play by that date will have to have at least two characteristics: be cost-effective and eliminate a complex technology such as MGU-H, which could give a great advantage to already engineers. present.

In the brief statement released by Audi Sport on Thursday evening it was confirmed that both Audi and Porsche have discussed plans for a “potential entry into F1”.

The statement reads: “This would give our company the opportunity to demonstrate the ‘Vorsprung durch Technik” even at the pinnacle of motorsport from 2026 “.

“We have not yet made a decision as we are currently in the final evaluation phase. At this point, new regulations for 2026 and subsequent years are not yet available. These will establish far-reaching changes to make F1 more sustainable, which is a prerequisite for the possible entry of Audi “.

“Audi Sport is discussing these issues directly with the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). Our decision will be announced as soon as it is made.”

While there is no official green light for entry yet, it is clear that plans to bring Porsche and Audi into F1 are quite advanced.

On the Porsche front, it seems almost certain that it will tie up with Red Bull from 2026, where it could make use of the team’s new powertrains division to help speed its arrival to competitiveness in F1 as well.

Speaking of Audi, its plans to find a potential partner are not so concrete. It has been persistently linked to McLaren, but some sources have indicated that no basis for a deal has been found.

Audi would like to take ownership of the team rather than just supply the engines, but the purchase of McLaren could prove too expensive, and the Woking team does not seem eager to sell its majority stake.

This has opened the door to new suggestions and the last one would lead to an interest linked to Aston Martin. According to some sources, there have already been talks between the two parties, with the arrival of Audi that would offer an alternative long-term plan for owner Lawrence Stroll, who has not yet achieved the desired results since he rebranded the team.