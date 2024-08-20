Sauber acquisition, Audi pushes

THE’Audi intends to complete the purchase of the Sauber before 2026 and to reach 100% ownership on January 1, 2025, one year ahead of schedule. This was reported in today’s edition of the Sports Courier and of Autosprint.

The operation is said to be at a very advanced stage: the signature between Audi and the current owner Islero Investments Ag is very close after negotiations began months ago (we reported this in March). The Ingolstadt-based company wants to step on the accelerator so as to arrive at December 2025 with all the pieces in place.

It should be noted that Kick Sauber, even if the metamorphosis were to be completed, would remain in Formula 1 with this name in 2025. For next year the transformation would only concern the ownership and not sporting aspects.

Binotto’s challenge

In the meantime, Mattia is already operational in Ingolstadt Binottowhich is facing a challenge that makes even those who have been at Ferrari for almost three decades tremble. The success of the Audi project depends on the former team principal of the Prancing Horse, which naturally started with the 2026 engine (for which Formula 1 also met the needs of the Germans) but now engineers, mentality, ideas and renewal are also needed after a season spent at the back of the grid. And money is needed immediately: one more reason for Audi to speed up and not be caught unprepared for 2026.