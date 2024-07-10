Russell at Wimbledon

TO Wimbledon sport and nobility meet and give rise every year to the oldest tennis tournament in the world. In the south-western suburbs of London today an athlete arrived who in his bearing and character closely resembles the British nobles: George Russell.

The Mercedes driver was one of the most recognizable attractions in the Royal Box on Centre Court, where he came to watch the women’s quarterfinal between Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, which the former won by two to zero. Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur were supposed to play on the same court today, but the latter withdrew.

The photos

These are the photos of Russell at Wimbledon.

Newey and Stewart were there too

To the The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Russell reached out to two of the world’s top motorsport authorities: ahead of the women’s match, the #63 spoke to the most sought-after man in F1 at the moment – ​​Adrian Newey – and three-time world champion Sir Jackie Stewart.