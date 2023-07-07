It’s back on track right away

Not even time to archive the emotions of the second Sprint weekend of the season in Austria that it is already time to head towards Great Britain. The 10th GP of the season will be staged at Silverstone, the weekend will be classic with three free practice sessions, Qualifying on Saturday and the Race on Sunday.

There Ferrari is back from the best Sunday of 2023 with Charles Leclerc second at the Red Bull Ring and Carlos Sainz sixth. The SF-23 was clearly better than the Aston Martins and Mercedes and the possible reaction of the two teams will need to be assessed, as they will bring important updates to Silverstone to try to respond to the Maranello team. McLaren should also be followed, third force in Austria with Lando Norris who had the updated MCL60 at his disposal, a car that will also be available to Oscar Piastri in Great Britain.

The event will be broadcast in direct whole wheat on Sky Sports and streamed on NOWwhile unencrypted on TV8 will be broadcast in deferred Qualifications and Race. On FormulaPassion.it as always, you will find the direct written of all the sessions that will see F1 engaged. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Silverstone circuit. F2 and F3 are also on the track.

British GP 2023: TV schedule and times

Friday 7 July

09:45-10:30 F3 Free Practice

11:05-11:50 F2 Free Practice

13:30-14:30 F1 Free Practice 1

15:10-15:40 F3 Qualifying

16:05-16:35 F2 Qualifying

17:00-18:00 F1 Free Practice 2

Saturday 8th July

10:20 am F3 Sprint Race

12:30 F1 Free Practice 3

14:15 F2 Sprint Race

16:00 F1 Qualifying (delayed on TV8 at 19:45)

Sunday 9 July

09:20 F3 Feature Race

10:55am F2 Feature Race

16:00 British F1 Grand Prix (delayed on TV8 at 19:00)

The characteristics of the Silverstone circuit

Track: 5.891km

Laps: 52

DRS zones: 2

Race distance: 306.198 km

Track record in Qualifying: 1’24.303 (Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes in 2020)

Race track record: 1’27″097 (Max Verstappen on Red Bull in 2020)

Hall of Fame British Grand Prix

So in 2022

Carlos Sainz a year ago in Great Britain he scored the first victory of his career in F1. The Spanish driver preceded Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton to the finish line at the end of a daring race that began with the fright related to the overturning at the start of the Alfa Romeo of Guan Yu Zhou, a driver who was literally saved by the Halo since in the impact gave way to the roll bar of his car. Max Verstappen didn’t go beyond seventh place due to debris that heavily damaged the Dutchman’s RB18, but the joy for Sainz’s victory in the Ferrari was tempered by the anger of Charles Leclerc, who as leader of the race was not called to the pits to mount the soft tires at the end of the race during the Safety Car forced by the knockout of Esteban Ocon. Leclerc had to settle for a fourth place finish.