TT-Circuit Assen also wants to organize an F1 race in Drenthe. Two years ago, Formula One Management (FOM) opted for Circuit Zandvoort, but Jos Vaessen, the chairman of The Dutch Grand Prix Foundation, thinks that a second GP can still be held in the Netherlands. That’s what he said to it Newspaper of the North. Fernando Alonso also likes that. TopGear was allowed to join a conversation with Fernando Alonso and his teammate Esteban Ocon.

Alonso likes to see F1 at Assen

Alonso also likes a race on TT-Circuit in Assen. In fact, he thought it was the case at first: ‘I love MotoGP and I know MotoGP races in Assen. When I heard that we were going to race in Holland I thought Assen might be a possibility. That was not the case, so I am happy to discover Zandvoort. If Assen also happens one day, that would be nice. When I play MotoGP on the Playstation, Assen is very special. In F1 it would be very challenging. And the paddock is bigger.’

What does Ocon think?

Alpine teammate Ocon is less familiar with the circuit in the north of the Netherlands: ‘I’ve never been there. I don’t exactly know the job. I can’t really say anything about it. Zandvoort is mega. We just have to go racing and not think about what could have happened and reflect after the race.’ For Ocon, Circuit Zandvoort is a lot more familiar territory. He has raced through the dunes in the DTM before. He did indicate that he also has to rediscover the circuit, because a lot has changed for the drivers with the new corners.