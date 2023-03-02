The DBX707 replaces the original DBX model, used for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and represents a significant improvement in performance, with clear advantages in terms of response time and crew ability to reach the scene of an accident.

Aston Martin shares FIA medical and safety car supply agreement with Mercedes. Previously, the choice of brand to use on which track was determined largely by commercial and marketing considerations, but this year logistics will play a bigger role in the schedule allocation for reasons of sustainability and transportation costs.

It has been no secret for the last two seasons that the original DBX was not as fast around a circuit as its Mercedes equivalent – currently the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ model – but that has changed now.

Launched last year in the closely contested luxury SUV market, the standard DBX707 is officially capable of 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds, up from 3.9 seconds on the previous model.

Its top speed is 193 miles per hour, which puts it ahead of class rivals such as the Lamborghini Urus Performante, Ferrari Purosangue, Bentley Bentayga and Maserati Levante Trofeo, and allows it to be known as the fastest SUV in the world. world.

The new model is propelled to this speed by a 697PS version of the AMG-sourced 4-litre V8 engine, compared to 542PS for the original version and 649PS for the equivalent Mercedes medical car.

Developed by Aston, the boosted engine features revised software, new turbochargers and a new induction system, among many modifications.

Externally the DBX707 features a revised spoiler and an aggressive new diffuser at the rear. The car features more carbon parts than the previous model, including the drive shaft.

The medical car version was developed with the help of Aston Martin driver and test driver Darren Turner and long-time FIA ​​medical car driver Alan Van Der Merwe. The latter helped set up the car in Bahrain last week.

It’s essentially the same as the standard road model, save for a few suspension tweaks, a different exhaust, and the addition of the obvious job-necessary mods like seats and belts, a safety cell, roof light bar, and standard equipment. safety in the trunk such as fire extinguishers.

As per practice, Aston Martin has supplied two medical cars to the FIA, with one in reserve. There are three security cars used in rotation and two are present at each event.

“The DBX707 is the perfect car for the critical role of the FIA’s official medical car for F1,” said Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin’s Chief Technical Officer. “It delivers the performance and grit needed for the world’s greatest race circuits, as well as the flexibility and space required by the sport’s officials and doctors.”

“With the eyes of the world on our products, there is pressure to perform, but this intensity drives us to constantly improve. Seeing our cars being used in an official capacity at such prestigious events is something everyone at Aston Martin is very excited about. proud”.