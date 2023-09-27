After eight podiums in the first eight races, Aston Martin was the protagonist of a decline in form which saw it fall back in the standings. The only exception was the second place achieved in Holland, even though it came on an extremely particular weekend, conditioned by various external factors. A problem that can no longer be underestimated given the recent growth of McLaren, which is very quickly approaching the fight for fourth place in the constructors’ championship.

After the Japanese Grand Prix, the lead was reduced to 49 points, which on the surface might seem like a good margin with only six rounds remaining before the season finale, if only it weren’t for the fact that McLaren was almost able to halve the gap after the summer break. At the beginning of the year, the Woking team had made no secret of its ambition to conclude the championship with a car that could be among the top four teams, while the opposite situation is occurring for Aston Martin. After a very promising start, the AMR23 suffered several aspects, including updates that did not give the desired results, regressing in the rankings.

A scenario also opposite to that of last year where, after an almost last-place start to the world championship, the Silverstone team was able to climb back up, arriving in the top ten more and more often, also trying to undermine Alfa Romeo in the constructors’ championship . “It’s a bit of the opposite of last year. If you start well and then the others overtake you, it’s much more difficult for morale than vice versa. It is very important for us to reverse the trend,” explained Mike Krack, referring to the need to finish the world championship well.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Since the beginning of the season, Aston Martin has been lacking in efficiency, but could count on excellent values ​​in terms of load, also due to the decision to generally run with more loaded wings than its rivals. This approach paid off at the beginning of the year, so much so that in certain aspects the AMR23 was not that far from Red Bull, but as time went by the opponents also started to get closer.

“I think it was probably the others who filled the gap [dalla Red Bull], more than our gap has gotten bigger. Now, this [Suzuka] it’s a track that has very particular results, so, once again, you shouldn’t just look at a single race, but over a couple of races. We definitely would have liked to get more performance from our upgrades, but we still have something to bring, so we are confident we can close the gap a bit,” added the Team Principal.

“We have to look in terms of rankings. Others had more problems at the time [a inizio stagione], I think, compared to us. It’s an aspect we need to work on for the races to come. As I said, you need to have a machine that works everywhere. And we don’t have that right now.”

“It’s a question of developments. Some competitors have made great progress, others not so much, and it seems quite simple. We haven’t done enough.”

Even on Japanese soil, Aston Martin decided to fit a rather loaded wing on its car, which paid off above all against McLaren, which actually surprised with its sprint speed before the 130R rather than in terms of top speed mashed potato. In fact, comparing Fernando Alonso’s best lap in Q3 against the one that earned Oscar Piastri second place in qualifying, we can see how the Spaniard lost around two tenths in progression after the exit of the Spoon, also thanks to poor mileage anything but exciting than the fast corner.

“I think in this case we deliberately chose to race at a higher level, because we knew the degradation would be high. We could have been more relaxed. But in the end it was a choice. And, of course, you always want greater efficiency,” Krack explained.

According to the Team Principal, it is not just a single problem, such as a deficiency in fast corners, but more a question of the complete package. In fact, compared to Mercedes, which however was more unloaded and suffered from annoying oversteer, Aston managed to complete a faster first sector in Q3: “No, I think that in Formula 1 it’s never just one thing. There are also circuits where there are fewer fast corners. So, overall, I believe that in Formula 1 you should always try to improve your car. If you are behind, you know the areas you usually have to look at, then there is a circuit with many high-speed corners. And then you can also make choices, such as going very fast in the first sector. And then pay the price a little in the other two, or focus on the best possible degradation or speed. These are the decisions you have to make if you don’t have a car that’s simply better than everyone else’s.”